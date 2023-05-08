Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey look radiant as they step out to charity fundraiser after welcoming daughter Matilda

The Big Bang star and Ozark actor are picture perfect parents

Kaley Cuoco looked radiant in a rainbow flannel as she posed for a charming selfie with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in a new Instagram post shared on Sunday from the Rock4EB! Fundraiser.

The 37-year-old Big Bang Theory alum and the 40-year-old Ozark actor, who welcomed their daughter Matilda in late March, joined other celebrities at the charity event on Saturday, including Courtney Cox and Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

The Emmy-nominated actress, flashed a big smile as she sat next to Pelphrey outdoors in Malibu, where the fundraiser aimed to raise awareness for the rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.

The new mother opted for a colorful, oversized button-up with a hem that fell past her waist.

She paired the flannel shirt with a black maxi skirt and white sneakers for comfort during the weekend outing.

Kaley layered her ensemble with an olive-green coat to stay warm in the cooler evening temperatures.

Her long blonde locks were pulled up into a messy updo high on top of her head, allowing a few loose strands to fall.

The Flight Attendant actress added a pair of reflective sunglasses while sitting outside under the setting sun.

Cuoco accessorized her look with an assortment of necklaces and mini silver earrings for the event.

Tom, whose relationship with Cuoco was confirmed in May 2022, also kept his look stylishly casual for the fundraiser, donning an off-black hooded sweatshirt.

The Love & Death actor wore black pants and black-rimmed sunglasses while enjoying the fresh air.

The happy couple paused for a quick photo inside the crowded venue, with Tom lovingly wrapping his arm around Kaley's shoulders to bring her closer as they flashed cheerful smiles towards the camera.

Kalry mingled with other celebrity guests, such as Friends alum Courtney Cox, who was effortlessly chic.

The pair paused for a memorable picture together, which Kaley also uploaded to the Instagram post.

The actress took to Instagram last month to reveal her first daughter had arrived two days earlier on March 30.

"Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley shared alongside a series of pictures of the newborn baby girl swaddled in a blanket and wearing a bow.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," she added.

