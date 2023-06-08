Lindsay Lohan transforms into a glamorous mom-to-be in stunning new photos you have to see

The Falling for Christmas actress is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan's baby bump has officially "popped," and her first baby with husband Bader Shammas is due to arrive Earth side any day now.

Though the star, 36, has kept her pregnancy largely private save for a few sweet bump shots here and there, ahead of her baby's arrival, she had to make sure she captured her first ever pregnancy bump in all its glory.

That she did, and in a new cover for Allure, she looks glamorous as ever, posing in a variety of looks, as she opens up about the exciting new phase of her life.

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan's Rise To Fame

MORE: Amanda Seyfried reveals how Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan kept her pregnancy from her

For the new issue, Lindsay graced the cover in a black Versace dress bedecked with spiked studs and sequins, featuring a knit hood from where her signature red hair just barely peeked through.

Her bump made a proper magazine debut in another photo, where the soon-to-be first-time mom is wearing a plunging, black crop-top with billowing sleeves, paired with a low-rise matching skirt that perfectly exposes her growing bump.

MORE: Lindsay Lohan is a glowing mom-to-be as she highlights growing bump in new swimsuit photo

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she told the outlet, admitting that she has had a penchant for crying more than usual during her pregnancy. "Happy tears. That's just who I am," she maintains, adding: "Though now, it's probably baby emotion."

© Allure Lindsay is ready to be a mom!

"It's overwhelming," she also confesses, though again she maintains it's all "in a good way."

MORE: Lindsay Lohan shares heartfelt message as she rests at home during pregnancy

MORE: Lindsay Lohan surrounded by family in new photos as she shares baby update

She reveals that she has been seeking out advice from other working moms – aside from her pregnancy, Lindsay is also in the midst of her comeback, the "Lohain-aissance" – and gave a shout-out to her former Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

© Allure The bump made its magazine cover debut

She says the Oscar-winning actress told her: "You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine." The two are currently in discussions about reuniting for a Freaky Friday sequel; making over $160 million worldwide, the 2003 movie is Lindsay's highest-grossing film.

© Allure Lindsay went for glam and whimsy

Lindsay also opened up about what her baby's upbringing might look like, which already sounds like a far cry from the media frenzy that often was hers.

For the last eight years, Lindsay has led a quiet life in Dubai, where she met her now-husband Bader, a financier, out at a restaurant on an otherwise uneventful Monday night. In the interview, she admits she told him the night they met: "I feel like you're the person I'm going to be with forever."

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April

Lindsay describes her life in Dubai, where paparazzi are virtually illegal due to its privacy laws, as similar to the film The Truman Show, "because it's the same thing every day."

© Instagram She is glowing in a recent Instagram post

Her routine usually consists of waking up in her beach-front villa, where mornings start off with tea, yogurt, a smoothie, and a workout, and waiting for the rest of the world to wake up, when she hops on Zooms to plan her next projects.

"I love it," she says, adding: "I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set."

Read more HELLO! US stories here.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.