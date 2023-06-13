Nick Jonas shares rare father-daughter moment with baby Malti

Nick Jonas recently delighted fans with a rare professional snapshot capturing his special bond with his daughter, Malti Marie.

The heartwarming photo, taken by photographer Nicolas Gerardin, showcases the proud father cradling his 16-month-old daughter while sporting a silver sequined jacket. Little Malti steals the show in her light blue ruffled dress, accessorized with a bracelet and white sandals, as she gazes ahead with pure innocence.

The picture, shared on Nick's social media, was likely taken on June 11 during the band's performance at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in England, where Nick donned the same eye-catching ensemble.

Although the 30-year-old singer chose to keep his caption simple with a heart emoji, he has previously expressed how fatherhood has transformed him.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is so grown up in rare glimpse of family time with Jonas cousins

In an interview with Variety last year, Nick shared his perspective on fatherhood, saying, "The weight of everything is much more intense. It's now about trying to be as present and thoughtful as possible for your family and other people's journeys... I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."

And in a new cover story with Uproxx, Nick opened up about whether he'd want his daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, to follow in his footsteps.

© Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England

"I'm still a little ways away from when she will be the age that I was when I started singing," he confessed of his one-year-old, who he fathered via surrogacy with wife Priyanka Chopra.

He continued: "The experience of being a parent and trying to be as present and thoughtful as possible, I look at our parents and have an immense amount of gratitude for how engaged they were with all of us and supportive."

MORE: Priyanka Chopra’s incredibly traumatic moment will leave you lost for words

Nick married Priyanka in 2018

Priyanka Chopra has also cherished her motherhood journey and recently shared one of her favorite moments with Malti.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show in April, Priyanka emotionally recounted taking Malti to her native India for the first time. The Citadel star described the experience as "magical," as Malti explored Mumbai and delighted in tasting different local foods. India holds a special place in Priyanka's heart, and she was thrilled to introduce her daughter to the rich culture and heritage of her homeland.

© Instagram Priyanka was nervous when Malti first came home from hospital

When the family is back home, Priyanka, 40, emphasizes being present for Malti's milestones and prioritizes her nighttime routine. As her own boss, she can schedule her commitments around these precious moments. Priyanka shared with E! News in May, "I can prioritize my scheduling, stop working at a certain time, and don't miss bathtime. Those are things that are really important to me."

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of Malti Marie's first public outing in support of dad Nick Jonas

Read more HELLO! US stories here