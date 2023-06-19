Today's Hoda Kotb sparks reaction after sharing new photo of ex Joel Schiffman following difficult time

The NBC star split from her ex of eight years in January 2022

Hoda Kotb is a doting mother to two young daughters, Haley and Hope, and is doing a wonderful job co-parenting them with her ex fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

The Today Show star made sure that Joel was celebrated on Sunday too, as she marked Father's Day.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Joel with their daughters, taken in the living room of his home. He had been treated to a feast of sausage rolls and a handmade card, which read 'I love you so much'.

Fans were quick to react to the sweet post, which had been captioned: "Happy father's day to a great dad!!" One comment read: "This is everything," while another fan wrote: "What a sweetheart, so happy to see this and that he still has an active role in their lives." A third wrote: "He loves his girls!"

Hoda and Joel have been through a difficult time over the last few months, as their youngest daughter Hope was hospitalized following a health scare back in February, which resulted in her being taken to ICU.

Hoda Kotb's ex Joel Schiffman with their daughters

During this time, Hoda's co-stars rallied around her, and Al Roker opened up about how they had been there for their friend while chatting to HELLO! back in March.

Speaking at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon, he said: "The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all. We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

© Getty Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have remained on good terms following their split in 2022

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

At the time, Hoda took time off Today in order to be there for Hope, and when she returned in March, she opened up about her daughter's illness.

Hoda is a doting mom-of-two

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a week," she said, adding: "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home, I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

She also spoke about the impact Hope's illness had on her oldest daughter, Haley. During an episode of the Fourth Hour with Jenna Bush Hager back in March, she said: "All the attention is on Hope and Haley wonders too, like, I'm here. Here I am. See me. I need someone to carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope, you know? I feel like there is a lot of that."

© Getty Hoda with her oldest daughter Haley

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that," she added.

"You didn't expect to always be seen and heard."

Hoda and Joel with their daughters

The TV star is raising her young daughters in New York City, and often gives insights into her family life both on the show and on Instagram - much to the delight of fans.

