Hoda Kotb pays heartfelt tribute to special person in life - and it will melt your heart

Hoda Kotb had every reason to celebrate on Sunday as she wished her best friend Karen Swensen's daughter a happy birthday in a moving post.

Taking to Instagram, the Today anchor shared a gallery of photos with her 2.3 million followers, including a sweet snap beside the birthday girl, Catherine Grace.

© Instagram Hod Kotb shares a very close relationship with her friend's daughter, Catherine

"Wait… how did this happen? How did you turn 20?? I love you @catherinergrace More than you know…" penned the 58-year-old star, to which Catherine replied: "I love you so so much. Best ever!"

Catherine may not be Hoda's daughter, but it seems like the star certainly treats Catherine like her own, having been friends with her mom Karen for several years.

© Instagram Hoda pictured with her daughters, her friend Karen Swensen and her daughter Catherine Grace

"They grow up fast. She's beautiful," commented a fan on Hoda's post, as another wrote: "She looks like a young Shirley Temple!"

Hoda's heartfelt post comes shortly after her own daughter, Hope Catherine, was admitted to hospital for several days back in March.

The news anchor was forced to take time away from the NBC show in light of her three-year-old daughter's hospitalization, tearing up when explaining the details of her health battle during a segment on Today.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb close to tears as she discusses daughter's health scare

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Hoda said at the top of the show.

Speaking to co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Hoda continued: "You know what I realized, too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," she said.

Hoda adopted both of her daughters, Hayley and Hope

"I’m grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I’m grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Hoda's youngest daughter Hope was hospitalized for an ongoing condition

The star is yet to release details of what Hope is suffering with, but it sounds like an ongoing condition. "Hope's doing much better, much better," she told PEOPLE recently. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

