Hoda Kotb 'can't believe' what happened at daughter's birthday party - watch

Hoda Kotb got way more than she bargained for when she threw a party for her daughter, Haley's seventh birthday.

The NBC star shared a video from the celebrations at Kidville in New York and confessed she was left stunned.

The joyful moment was captured on camera as the group of children tucked into their cake and were treated to an impromptu and impressive performance.

"You cant believe what happened at my daughter's birthday at @kidvilleuws," she wrote in the Instagram post. "I was making small talk with the organizers who were super sweet. Three of them said that they wanted to be performers…. Singers.. on Broadway one day."

She then revealed: "It came time for the cake and I said 'hey since you guys want to be performers, why don’t you do a little song' ….and this is what happened ! See you on broadway one day. @_katiepound_@JennaDPereira @FaithJones. Thx for the best day ever."

Haley turned 7 on February 14, but appeared to have had a delayed celebration - which was worth the wait.

Hoda is also a mom to her youngest daughter, Hope, who would have attended her big sister's party too and is approaching her fifth birthday.

The Today host adopted both her girls with her ex-partner, Joel Schiffman, and she hasn't shied away from sharing her hopes of maybe expanding her family one day.

After her 2022 split from Joel, she confessed she had been in the process of potentially adopting a third child, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the plans on pause.

She told People: "It's definitely in the universe for me," before adding: "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space."

It's an exciting time for Hoda and her family as she gears up for the launch of her new children's book, Hope is a Rainbow, which goes on sale on March 5.

The story focuses on finding hope in ordinary places and is a subtle tribute to Hoda's youngest daughter.

Hope is a Rainbow is not Hoda's first book, in fact, the TV favorite is a New York Times bestselling author. In October 2010, Hoda released her autobiography, Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee, which went on to be a New York Times bestseller.

