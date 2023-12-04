Hoda Kotb reveals touching way ex Joel Schiffman is involved in family Christmas in glimpse inside Manhattan home

Hoda Kotb is already gearing up for the holiday season, and the Christmas decorations in her Manhattan apartment are already proceeding in full swing!

The 59-year-old Today Show anchor and her two daughters, Haley, six, and Hope, four, are already giving their house the full Xmas makeover, and shared a few glimpses of it on Instagram.

The NBC News host posted pictures of her home as the three of them put up the finishing touches on the tree, with garlands all around the apartment.

However, many fans were delighted to notice the sweet nods to her ex-fiancé and co-parent to her daughters, Joel Schiffman, both in the home and through their Christmas decor.

Behind the large tree hung a family portrait featuring the happy family of four, and a row of stockings hung beside the tree, for "Mom," "Haley," "Hope," and "Dad."

"'Tis the season," Hoda simply captioned her post, and fans reacted with comments like: "You are so thoughtful & put a stocking up for 'DAD'! I thought this was a wonderful gesture," and: "Love that they hang a stocking for Dad."

A third also added: "Aww you got a big tree this year. It's so pretty!" with a fourth gushing: "I love the way you love your girls!! They are so blessed to have you as their mom!!" and a fifth even said: "Looks so fun and festive. Good job girls. Have the best Christmas."

Despite announcing in early 2022 that they were calling it quits on their relationship after eight years together, they've remained close as co-parents.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year… on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Hoda told her co-star Jenna Bush Hager on Fourth Hour of Today in January 2022.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

They have remained on great terms since then, with Joel even joining Hoda and their daughters for Halloween trick or treating around the city this year.

Haley was dressed like a beautiful pink princess with a huge crown, while Hope was an iridescent purple and green butterfly. Hoda and Joel, meanwhile, twinned in matching bright rainbow ponchos over their clothes. Hoda took it a step further, even, by accessorizing with red-tinted sunglasses and adding a bright red pantsuit with high rainbow-colored socks.

