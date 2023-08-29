Christina Hall marks family milestone with super-cute photo of son Hudson

Christina Hall is a proud mom to three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, three, and it was Hudson's turn in the spotlight this week, with his mother posting an Instagram Story dedicated to his latest milestone.

Taking to social media, Christina shared a photo of her littlest love in their sprawling home, captioning the snap: "Back to preschool," with a cute blue heart.

She tagged her husband, Josh Hall, in the snap, with Hudson looking unreasonably cute in a black T-shirt, blue board shorts, long black socks and Vans slip-on sneakers.

Christina and Hudson have had a difficult time over the years following a custody battle for the youngster between the Christina On The Coast star and her ex-husband Ant Anstead, who is father to Hudson.

Following Christina and Ant's 2020 split, a custody battle between the former couple ensued and wasn't settled until December 2022 when it was agreed that they would "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson, as previously agreed in June 2021.

The couple now co-parent their young son, with step-dad Josh Hall doting on the youngster too. Speaking of how he helps to raise Christina's three children, Josh wrote on social media: "Never did I think taking on 3 kids from 2 other males would be easy.

"What I was sure of, the woman connected to them was worth it all. I am not these kids' biological father, they have those.

"What I will be is the best example of a quality human being, always show them how to treat their mother with respect and support them in any way I can during their development."

He continued his passionate message: "Coming from a split home myself, I know it’s not easy on youngsters, but in today's world sadly, it’s pretty common. So Christina and I will always remain unfazed by any outside noise and save the kids from any unnecessary trauma."

Christina certainly seems to love spending time with her youngest son, sharing cute photos of him climbing a tree earlier this month. She captioned the cheeky snaps: "This cutie. So full of personality and imagination. Always on the go and keeping us on our toes," and her fans were delighted with the insight into Hudson's personality, sharing their support following the custody battle.

"He's precious and growing so fast! I'm so sorry his Dad has fought you instead of co-parenting. Enjoy him they are so precious," one wrote, while another added: "He’s precious and it’s wonderful to see you enjoying the children you have."

We hope Hudson had a great first day at pre-school, fingers crossed for more cute updates from Christina soon!

