Christina Hall's insane pool photo as she opens the doors into $12M home – see

The Christina on the Coast star lives with her three children and husband Josh Hall

Christina Hall may be the belle of the real estate ball on screen, but off-screen, her home is just as impeccable, from her never-ending backyard to the jaw-dropping pool.

The Christina on the Coast star lives in a $12M home in Newport Beach, California, and her home honestly resembles a hotel! Back in May, the HGTV star shared a photo of her spacious garden, complete with an outdoor pool and seating area.

VIDEO: Christina Hall shares a glimpse inside her mind-blowing garage

Her pool even had a giant inflatable slide – ideal for keeping her youngest son Hudson, three, entertained. Christina's beautiful home often features on her social media accounts, and she's rightly proud of how she's made it look.

The property was purchased by Christina and her husband Josh Hall in 2022. "Celebrating and settling in," she captioned her Instagram post in June 2022, as she shared how they "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market."

MORE: Christina Hall faces criticism with new photo of young sons

READ: Christina Hall's ex-husbands share surprising exchange following head-turning photo

Christina is mom to three kids: she shares her youngest, Hudson, with her ex, Ant Anstead, and son Brayden, seven, and daughter Taylor, 12, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

She married Josh in 2022. They moved from Dana Point back to Newport Beach last year to settle into a "long-term family home." She wrote on Instagram in April 2022: "We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view.

MORE: Christina Hall's ex Ant Anstead shares rare family reunion beach photo featuring their son

MORE: Christina Hall shares heartfelt family update as parents remain in Maui amid devastating wildfires

"We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don't love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids' school. Back to Newport we go. Near school, friends and work."

© Instagram The "Flip or Flop" star is a mom-of-three

The family also has a beautiful Nashville farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021. Christina is embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show, Flip or Flop with Tarek came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, and was recently seen in the network's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, in conjunction with Greta Gerwig's hit movie from July.

MORE: Christina Hall hints at change to living arrangements with son Brayden

July happened to be a big month for the TV real estate mogul, as she turned 40 on July 9 and was surrounded by the love of friends and family (plus an appearance at the Barbie global premiere in LA). In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone.

© Instagram Christina Hall with her husband Joshua Hall

She told People: "I'm approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don't feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I'm 32. I don't know what happened."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.