Flip or Flop's Christina Hall talks custody battle in tearful message about difficult family memories

Christina Hall is in a great place in her life, but this time last year things were very different. The Flip or Flop star has opened up about her family life and "unnecessary" custody battle in an emotional statement shared on Instagram to mark Mother's Day.

The Christina on the Coast host underwent a difficult time coming to an agreement with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, over the custody of their son Hudson, 3. The TV personality - who also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa - posted a photo of herself with her three children, taken when Hudson was just a baby, and shared her memories from the last 12 months.

She penned: "Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

Opening up about her emotions, Christina continued: "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room). Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was…

"I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

© Instagram Christina shares youngest son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead

Fans were quick to offer their support to Christina, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing such a personal and touching story Christina," while another wrote: "So glad you are in a better place now." A third added: "Showing your vulnerable side takes strength. Happy Mother's Day Christina."

Christina and Ant settled their custody arrangements over Hudson in November, whereby both parents have joint legal and joint physical custody over the little boy.

Christina Hall reached a custody settlement with Ant Anstead in 2022

The former couple divorced in 2021 after announcing their split in September 2020, and Ant has been dating Hollywood star Renee Zellweger since 2021. Christina, meanwhile, has moved on with Joshua Hall, who she secretly tied the knot to in 2022.

