Christina Hall's ex-husband looks back at old times as he pays shares never-before-seen family photos

Christina Hall had a celebratory start to her week as she marked her oldest son Brayden's birthday.

The Christina on the Coast star shares Brayden, eight, and Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the doting co-parents both shared sweet tributes to their son online.

For Tarek, it was a case of going on a trip down memory lane as he looked back at old family photos, as well as reminiscing about Brayden's earlier years.

The TV star wrote: "As you parents know, time flies and your kids grow fast! I can’t believe my big boy Bray is turning 8 today. It feels like yesterday I was negotiating with him over Binky's.

"I put together a little slide show! Yesterday we celebrated his birthday with the family at Dave and Buster’s, and that night we went to the Angels game. It was just the coolest night and it is so fun celebrating our back to back birthdays!!

"In the last two weeks alone we’ve been camping, sport fishing, dirtbiking and to a pro ball game! I’m just loving being this kids' dad and I’m so excited for all the new fun things we are now doing. Things keep getting better and better and our bond stronger and stronger. I just love this kid."

Tarek is now married to Heather Rae El Moussa and the couple share son Tristan, who was born in February. Christina, meanwhile, is also mom to three-year-old Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

© Instagram Christina Hall's ex Tarek El Moussa with birthday boy Brayden

The Flip or Flop star has since found love with Joshua Hall, who she married in 2022. The couple are blissfully happy and often share loved-up photos together on social media.

The 40-year-old TV star is in a great place right now and earlier in the year, she looked back at just far she has come in her life after a difficult time past time.

Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall and son Brayden

She wrote: "Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Joshua Hall

Opening up about her emotions, Christina continued: "I started crying when I saw it, and I didn’t want to upset anyone so I quickly went to hide in the first room I saw (the laundry room).

"Surprisingly, the owner of the rental happened to be in there grabbing some remaining items and she caught me off guard (I’m usually never vulnerable) but at that moment I was… I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me).

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

"It felt so good to speak to someone who understood. When I think of this now it still makes my eyes water. What a gift from God that moment was. No one I knew could understand what I was going through so to meet someone who got it and who could talk me through it truly was life changing.

"Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it. Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

