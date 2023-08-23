The British TV host shares three-year-old Hudson with the Christina on the Coast star

Ant Anstead proved to be an ever-doting dad this week when he did everything to get home to his little boy Hudson after time apart.

The British TV host documented his dismay at travel disruptions meaning he was likely to miss saying goodbye to his three-year-old before he went on vacation with his mom, Christina Hall.

However, proving there's still good in the world, he was saved by a very generous Uber driver who went above and beyond for Ant.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares relatable home video

Taking to Instagram stories, Ant - who was married to the Christina on the Coast star for two years - shared details of his challenging day.

He wrote: "Having left pebble beach car show the traffic was insane and I had to catch a flight. The roads were closed and I was going to miss my flight.

"I managed to get an Uber and was sat in the back frantically calling to find another flight. No chance."

© Instagram/Ant Anstead Ant Anstead shared details of his miracle Uber driver

Ant continued: "I Facetimed Hudzo and promised I would get home as he was leaving the next day for a holiday with his mom. I had to get home. There were no flights."

But much to his surprise his knight in shining armor proved to be his driver, who he had never met before.

© Instagram Ant was desperate to get home to see his son

"The Uber driver heard my phone calls and asked where I was heading. It was 380 miles to get home. Without hesitation he said: 'Let's go... I will take you.' And our road trip started."

But Ant discovered there was even more to this kind-hearted man after they took a break from driving. "We were in a Tesla and he needed a charge, so we pulled over.

© Getty Ant and Christina were only married for two years

"He asked me to plug the car in and that's when I realized he was in a wheelchair and he was driving the car with hand controls. The conversation started."

Ant then posted a photo of the two of them enjoying a fast food break and added: "This is Art. A miraculous human who without a moment's hesitation drove me 380 miles home.

© Instagram Hudson splits his time between his mom and his dad who both live in California

"His life story is amazing. And we got to share a special car journey! Art got me home at 3am and I was there for when Hudzo woke as promised."

He then concluded: "If you ever get a chance to be someone's Angel... DO IT! Thank you Art."

© Instagram Ant is reportedly engaged to Renee Zellweger - pictured with his two older children

Ant and Christina are now successfully co-parenting their only child together after a bitter custody battle. Both regularly share updates on their family life with the happy little boy.

He is also a father to his two older children, Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, while Christina shares her other son, Brayden, eight, and daughter, Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.