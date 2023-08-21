Christina Hall overcome with emotion as she pays tribute to son – see rare family photos

Christina Hall was in a celebratory mood on Sunday as she marked her son Brayden's eighth birthday with a touching Instagram tribute.

The Christina in the Country star shared a series of beautiful family photos in honor of her son's special day, who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina Hall celebrated her eldest son Brayden's birthday

"Happy 8th Birthday Brayden!! He gives the biggest, tightest hugs that literally melt my heart. His smile and funny jokes light up our home. He makes life better in all the ways. We love you Bray," Christina wrote alongside the photos, including one that showed the mother and son hugging in a field.

The mom-of-three's post was inundated with comments from fans, many of whom wished Brayden a happy birthday, and noted the evident bond between the pair.

"He loves his mama, you can just see it in his eyes," one wrote. "Your children are so happy, it's written all over their faces. What full happy lives they're leading," another agreed. A third commented: "You do a beautiful job raising your children while juggling your demanding career."

Christina, 40, is a doting mom to three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, eight, and three-year-old Hudson. She shares her oldest two children with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and her youngest son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Tarek also took to social media in honor of his son's birthday and gave an insight into the fun activities they had shared together over the summer in the caption.

"As you parents know, time flies and your kids grow fast! I can’t believe my big boy Bray is turning 8 today. It feels like yesterday I was negotiating with him over Binky's," Tarek wrote.

"I put together a little slide show! Yesterday we celebrated his birthday with the family at Dave and Buster’s, and that night we went to the Angels game. It was just the coolest night and it is so fun celebrating our back to back birthdays!!

"In the last two weeks alone we’ve been camping, sport fishing, dirtbiking and to a pro ball game! I’m just loving being this kids' dad and I’m so excited for all the new fun things we are now doing. Things keep getting better and better and our bond stronger and stronger. I just love this kid."