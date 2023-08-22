Christina Hall's kids with Tarek El Moussa pose with stepmom Heather Rae for celebratory occasion

The Christina on the Coast host co-parents her eldest two kids with her ex-husband and the Selling Sunset star

While co-parenting for Christina Hall may have been off to a rocky start with both her first husband Tarek El Moussa and her second, Ant Anstead, things have since settled in for the HGTV star.

The Christina on the Coast host has three kids, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, with Tarek – who has since welcomed son Tristan with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young – plus three-year-old Hudson with Ant.

She has previously described co-parenting with both as difficult, and had a challenging custody battle with Ant, who she now has joint custody of their son with, but her eldest two kids' new appearance alongside their bonus mom Heather seems to prove they've found compromise.

On Monday, Heather took to Instagram to commemorate her hubby Tarek's 42nd birthday with a touching tribute, and included a sweet selfie where his kids with Christina, Taylor and Brayden, are embracing Heather, smiling ear-to-ear.

In her birthday tribute to Tarek, she wrote: "If only people could know the man that I have known for over 4 1/2 years… not the BS out there," adding: "You are loyal above anything, you have a passion for life, the biggest heart, giving, you wake up every single day to work your ass off to protect our family & work hard for us."

Heather continued: "I love seeing you as a dad & raising kids with you is such a beautiful thing," before noting: "Thank you for making me a step mama & now mamma to our beautiful son. They adore you. We all do."

© Instagram Heather shared a slew of photos from her blended family with Tarek

Heather has long proved through her social media posts that she welcomed both Taylor and Brayden with open arms, and this is far from the first time she shares photos with the two.

Most recently, she commemorated Brayden's eighth birthday with another endearing tribute on Instagram, where, sharing a photo of them alongside his little halfbrother, older sister, and his dad, she wrote: "Brays 8th birthday celebration today at Dave & Busters, shark themed, of course, and he had so much fun."

© Instagram Brayden celebrated his eighth birthday with a fun-filled party

She added: "We can't believe he is 8!!! Big boy! He's getting cuter and cuter," and comments in agreement quickly followed.

It was one of two birthday tributes she wrote to the birthday boy, and in a second, she recalled: "When I met this boy, he was 3 years old and the cutest thing. It's so crazy he's 8!!

© Instagram The Selling Sunset star also shared an adorable photo of Brayden with his new half-brother Tristan

"What a gift to watch him grow up and grow into someone who @therealtarekelmoussa and I are so proud of and he's just the goofiest, kindest, smartest, most loving boy."

She continued: "His bond with Tristan is something that warms my heart and I can't wait to watch them grow up together and be best friends," and concluded with: "I love this boy so much and couldn't be luckier to be his bonus mama."

