This free mobile game gives you your own digital pet – try the new feature today

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a new fan, you may well be familiar with the friendly face of My Talking Angela 2, the popular mobile game starring the glamorous character with a talent for singing and dancing and a love of fashion.

In the virtual pet game that makes every day more fun, players help Angela stay occupied in her big-city home, with makeovers, dance routines, martial arts and baking. There are also mini games and puzzles to test your skills and reflexes and all-new sticker collections to add to your haul.

As a beloved main character in the community of Talking Tom and Friends, Talking Angela has just celebrated her two-year anniversary of her second game, and app creator Outfit 7 held a suitably stylish competition to commemorate.

Players were invited to design a new outfit for Angela, with the winner getting the chance to see their look added to her permanent wardrobe collection in the game.

With a brief encouraging self-expression and individuality, the competition received over 2,400 entries from across the world, including hand-drawn sketches and outfits mocked up and sewn together from fabric.

Angela has received a new look for 2024

The winning entry, named Flower Power was created by user Sadie, with the judges agreeing that it ‘echoed Talking Angela’s message of staying true to yourself no matter what’ and adhered to the criteria of originality, complexity, adaptability, and ‘the perfect fit’.

Claim Angela's brand new outfit in the game now

Sadie tells HELLO!: “I had a lot of fun creating this winning outfit for My Talking Angela 2. Now to see it become a permanent part of the game and shared with millions of players is simply unbelievable!”.

She shares a $10,000 cash prize with the two runners up, Madison and Neja. All three were applauded for taking the essence of Angela and creating a ‘natural continuation of her fashion line.’

The top three winning entries from the competition

Players can now claim Angela’s brand-new attire of lime green and pink floral cap, T-shirt, skirt, socks, blue trainers and cardigan from the in-game wardrobe, event pop-up or from gift boxes found within the bedroom, bathroom, and glam room in the game.

Whether you’re seeking a new activity for downtime during the colder months or looking to play as a family, try Angela’s new look on for size and set your creativity alight with endless makeover options as you care for the most glamorous creature in town!

The exclusive winning outfit can be claimed within My Talking Angela 2 now. Download the game for free from the App Store or Google Play, and learn more about the game via the My Talking Angela 2 website.