Who are Nick Cannon's 12 children and their mothers? All we know

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon is a doting father to 12 children including his eldest, twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also dad to sons Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and Legendary Love, and daughters Powerful Queen, Beautiful Zeppelin, Onyx Ice and Halo Marie. His son Zen tragically died when he was five months old in 2021. But life as a father to all these children, all of whom are 12 or under, can be overwhelming, as Nick, 43, previously admitted he feels "spread thin" when it comes to spending time with them all.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he admitted on The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+ in late 2022. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two, because I'm just spread thin."

Here is all we know about his children and their mothers:

Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 12

© Instagram Nick Cannon with twins Moroccan and Monroe

Twins Monroe and Moroccan were born to Nick's ex-wife Mariah Carey during their six-year marriage. His eldest son and daughter live with their mom, and new pictures shared by Mariah revealed that Monroe towers over her twin brother and isn't far off her mom's height either.

Nick also revealed he spent December 26 with the pair, taking the two on a daddy date to the theater. But the two don't always agree on their parenting styles, with Nick revealing that he once bought the pair cell phones for their 10th birthdays which Mariah was not happy to see as they unwrapped gifts.

"I was all for it but Mariah was like, 'Uh huh they aren't going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren't playing,'" he said, revealing that "Mariah is still mad at me [for doing it anyway] to this day".

© Getty Mariah and Nick were married for six years

Mariah, 53, is one of the world's most famous singers, and her 1994 Christmas song 'All I Want For Christmas' is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist ever.

Golden, six, Powerful, three, and Rise, one

Nick has welcomed three children with Brittany Bell; sons Golden and Rise, and daughter Powerful.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness," Nick shared on Instagram in a now-deleted 2017 post, announcing Golden's birth, adding: "Welcome to Earth Son!"

© Instagram Nick with Brittany Bell and their three children

Brittany posted an adorable picture of Golden in 2022, as he entered second grade. The picture saw him holding up a sign that noted his age and his grade, as well as his dream for the future, which revealed that he wanted to be a scientist. Nick attended his son's sixth birthday, and Nick, Brittany and Golden all wore matching tees.

Powerful – nicknamed Pow – was born on December 23, 2020 via a natural water birth. Brittany thanked Nick for being her "rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth," sharing on Instagram at the time that it "was nothing but POWERFUL".

Nick spent Easter 2022 with Brittany, Powerful and Golden with the four appearing in an Easter-themed photoshoot that saw Nick dressed up as the Easter Bunny!

© Instagram Nick and Brittany are parents to two sons, Golden and Rise, and daughter Pow

Four months later, the pair revealed that they were welcoming another baby together, and in September 2022 their son Rise was born.

"Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," Nick wrote on Instagram announcing the birth.

"He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life."

Brittany, 36, is a former model who was crowned Miss Guam 2014; she represented Arizona in Miss USA 2010.

© Instagram Nick with his son Golden, now six

"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," Nick shared with fans of Brittany, at the time of Rise's birth. "She didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Zion Mixolydian & Zillion Heir, two, and Beautiful Zeppelin, one

Nick welcomed twins Zion and Zillion in 2020 with Abby de la Rosa, and the pair welcomed their daughter Beautiful in 2022.

Abby is a radio DJ, working for Real 92.3, and also performs as a live DJ for events. She also works for Nick's radio show, The Daily Cannon. Nick previously revealed that he fell in love with Abby's "energy" when they met at iHeart in Los Angeles – but Abby herself has said that she knows Nick is not her "forever person".

© Instagram Nick and Abby with twins Zion and Zillion dressed as Stay Puft Marshmallow Men from Ghostbusters

"I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in," she shared on the Lovers and Friends podcast. "I've always known the type of lifestyle he lived."

"I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won't get me there. But I love where I'm at, at this very moment. It's just not my forever," she added.

For Zillion and Zion's first birthday in 2021, Abby and Nick took the pair to the Happiest Place on Earth – Disneyland!

© Instagram Abby de la Rosa sits with her sons and daughter Beautiful surrounded by red roses

Beautiful was born on November 11, 2022, and Nick announced her arrival with a tribute to Abby, thanking her for the "tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself".

"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!" Nick added.

Zen Cannon, and Halo Marie Cannon, one

On June 30 2021 Nick welcomed his first son Zen with Alyssa Scott; a former model and influencer; his birth was nine days after the birth of Zion and Zillion. Tragically, less than two months later, Zen was diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and he died in December 2021.

The TV personality confirmed the devastating news on The Nick Cannon Show.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor – brain cancer," he told viewers, revealing that he took Zen to the beach in the hours before his death.

© Instagram Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott hold baby Zen on the beach days before his death

"I wanted to make sure I allowed the sun to rise and hold my son, and holding my son for the last time... it was a beautiful setting to spend that whole day."

Nick revealed that he and Alyssa had noticed their son's head seemed large and they thought he had developed a sinus issue. However, doctors discovered a tumor that required immediate surgery; unfortunately, the baby took a turn for the worse two weeks before his death.

"[She’s] the strongest woman I’ve ever seen," Nick continued, speaking of Alyssa. "We never had an argument. She was emotional when she needed to be but always was the best mom and continues to be the best mom."

"Having to explain that to 10-year-olds [Moroccan and Monroe] and a 4-year-old [Golden] is pretty intense," Nick told People magazine in the weeks after Zen's death. "But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

A year later Nick and Alyssa revealed the "miracle and blessing" that was coming their way, as they were expecting another baby together – Nick's 12th.

© Instagram Alyssa and Nick are parents to daughter Halo

Their daughter, Halo, was born on December 14, 2022.

"Our lives are forever changed," Alyssa wrote in the caption on Instagram, paying tribute to Zen at the same time. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," she added. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

Alyssa is also mom to a daughter she welcomed with a former partner.

Legendary Love, two

Nick and Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi welcomed their son in July 2022.

"I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I've worked my ass off to be where I'm at," Bre said during an episode of the Netflix reality show. "I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner."

© Instagram Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi kss their son Legendary next to a Christmas tree

His birth was "an all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre revealed at the time, calling it the "most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience".

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't [have] asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn't [have] done it without you," Bre added, praising Nick.

Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani on Selling Sunset

Their unconventional romance became a storyline on Selling Sunset with Chelsea Lazkani being an outspoken critic of Nick's decision to father so many children.

Nick spent Thanksgiving 2023 with Bre and Legendary, and Christmas Day, where he partook in the matching PJs trend.

"Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with love. May this season bring you happiness and beautiful memories. Enjoy and cherish every moment! It all goes by too fast!" Bre shared.

Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, one

On September 14, 2022, Nick welcomed his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole, a former Price Is Right model who starred alongside both Bob Barker and Drew Carey.

"Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!" Nick wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of him holding his new baby girl next to LaNisha. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

Nick has previously admitted he spends the most time with Onyx, telling the Jason Lee podcast that he is with her "at least three times a week, for the full day".

"But I don't put that out there in the media, social media [because] it's not for them. But you know, LaNisha [Cole] and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid," he added.

However, in April 2023 he was criticized for forgetting Onyx's name when asked to name all 12 of his children.

© Instagram LaNisha shared a statement with fans after Nick Cannon forgot his daughter Onyx's name

"It's not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said ... no person's path is linear," LaNisha later wrote on social media.

"There's going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path. I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I'm at on my path, I know that God's got me. And I've got Onyx."

LaNisha is now in a relationship with documentary filmmaker Brian Paul Kuba.

