Mobile gamers are obsessed with Talking Tom & Friends – and now players can have fun while saving the environment

Whether you’re seeking to educate your family about conservation in a fun, engaging way, or just trying to influence their gaming habits constructively, Talking Tom and his friends are here to help. Perhaps you’re a seasoned fan of the adorable character, or you want to help your family to engage with caring for the environment; there’s something for everyone with two brilliant and free in-game events available to play from 1 June.

Talking Tom & Friends creator Outfit7 has teamed up with Green Game Jam to launch a campaign to raise awareness around the protection of wildlife just in time for World Environment Day on 5 June. From saving bees to planting trees, the in-game events are a fun way to learn more about our planet and its wildlife.

Available to play in My Talking Angela 2 and Talking Tom Gold Run, the Green Game Jam events are a perfect way to pass time on a long journey, at school playtime, or over a rainy weekend. Plus, Outfit7 will also be donating $60,000 towards the protection of the Amazon rainforest to help create a more sustainable future for us all.

Ideal for gamers who love gardening, wildlife, and learning about animals, the events are an ideal way for families to have fun while learning about the planet. Both events will be available to play every day from 1 to 12 June, and then every weekend until the end of the month.

Want to hear more about the new green-themed events that Talking Tom & Friends has in store? Keep reading!

The first of the two new events available to play throughout June will be in the beloved game, Talking Tom Gold Run. Players will be able to participate in a special “Grow & Go” event, where they’ll need to collect water droplets to nurture their very own in-game tree.

As they help the tree to grow, endangered animals from the Amazon, such as the harlequin toad, will appear. As well as learning about the importance of looking after wildlife, players will be rewarded for their conservation efforts with in-game treats, including currencies to upgrade their gaming experience.

Plus, Talking Tom Gold Run players will receive an extra 300 water tokens when they use the code “TREE” during their game.

So, what are you waiting for? Get up and grow!

Talking Angela 2 fans will adore this game’s environmentally conscious upgrade. In the Flower Power event, players will focus on the ecological action taking place on Talking Angela’s brand new balcony. Gamers will help Angela to grow her flowers so she can attract and take care of bees.

Bees are vital to sustaining the Amazon ecosystem, and players will be inspired to learn about their role in supporting the environment, from understanding biodiversity and learning how honey is made, to seeing how bees are a vital part of growing our fruit, vegetables and nuts.

For an added bonus, use the promo code “BEE” in Talking Angela 2 to receive 2000 extra coins!

Join in on the exciting in-game events in Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela 2, and to learn more about the campaign visit their website.