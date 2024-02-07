Toby Keith's family in photos - from his rarely-seen 3 children to his wife

Toby Keith balanced his illustrious country music career with being a devoted father to his three children alongside his wife, Tricia Lucus.

His journey as a father began with the adoption of Tricia's daughter, Shelley, 43, following their marriage in 1984. Together, Toby and Tricia welcomed Krystal, 38, in 1985 and Stelen, 26, in 1997, completing their family.

On February 5, 2024, the music world mourned the loss of Toby Keith at 62, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer that lasted over two years.

His family announced his passing with a heartfelt statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing Toby's grace and courage throughout his fight.

Toby with his wife and kids

Toby's legacy, however, extends beyond his musical achievements, lying deeply within the admirable qualities and successes of his children.

In a 2010 interview with People, Toby expressed immense pride in his family, highlighting their grounded nature despite the fame that surrounded their upbringing.

Toby Keith and Trisha Lucas at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

"I was raised by good parents and I have great kids. They don’t have any issues at all — none," he reflected.

Shelley Covel Rowland, Toby's eldest, has kept a relatively low profile compared to her siblings but has shared moments of joy with the family, including the SwingDish Launch Event in Las Vegas in 2015.

She has embraced motherhood, giving Toby the joy of grandfatherhood, a milestone celebrated with the entire family in Thanksgiving 2023.

© Getty Toby with daughter Shelley

Krystal Keith, born to Toby and Tricia, has carved her own path in music, echoing her father's footsteps. Her early exposure came through the duet Mockingbird with her father, leading to her solo album Whiskey & Lace in 2013.

The album features Daddy Dance with Me, a touching tribute to her father written for her own wedding to Andrew Sandubrae in 2010.

Today, Krystal balances her musical career with raising her two daughters, Kirby and Hensley, in Oklahoma, fostering a close-knit family life filled with celebration and outdoor activities.

© Getty Toby with daughter Krystal

Stelen Keith Covel, the youngest of Toby's children, has shown a remarkable resemblance to his father in both appearance and spirit. A University of Oklahoma graduate, Stelen has ventured into entrepreneurship, co-owning several businesses.

His wedding to Haley Covel in Las Vegas was a family affair, occurring shortly before Toby announced his cancer diagnosis.

Toby Keith's son's final photo online with his beloved dad

Stelen's tribute to his father during this challenging time underscored the family's strength and unity, thanking fans for their support and prayers.

"Rodeo king @tobykeith," Stelen wrote, alongside a happy group picture featuring his father posing in the middle, wearing a cowboy hat and monochrome outfit.

