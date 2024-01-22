Princess George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 'good steady hands' with nanny during Princess Kate's recovery

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from planned abdominal surgery at private hospital, The London Clinic, where she is expected to convalesce for up to ten to 14 days

Her husband Prince Willian is then in charge of looking after the couple's three children at their Windsor home, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, balancing parenting with his royal duties.

Now Global Parenting Expert and Childcare Specialist Jo Frost of Supernanny fame has shared her thoughts on the family's current situation with HELLO!, telling us that the combination of father William's consistency, their "nurturing" nanny Maria and extended family's help will maintain the family's strong unit.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales realise that same-same matters," explains Jo.

"The consistency of parental pick-ups from their father gives the children that secured predictable attachment in their daily routine, especially when they too will be eager to see their mother recover at God's speed.

"Thankfully one of the staples of this family is their professional career nanny Maria, and the blessing of her nurturing ways and wonderful service to the family leave the children in good steady hands, affording William the flexibility to be present as a father, attend to his royal duties where he can at home and be the emotional support he will want to be for his wife."

Jo adds: "The children will also have the love and emotional support of their extended family too! Together they put a plan in action to support their family first.

"Like many families going through unexpected circumstances, the importance of looking to those who we can depend on - maybe family members, friends, work colleagues or even outside resources - help us to remember a valuable life lesson: that we are stronger together when we can surrender to receiving help."

Kensington Palace previously announced Princess Kate's health news in a statement and gave details on when the royal mother will return to her official duties.

It read: "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

