Princess Kate's children George, Charlotte and Louis set for 'low key' half term

Parents across the country are gearing up for the February half term school break, and the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children will most likely be looking forward to the holiday too.

It's been a tough few weeks for the family-of-five with Princess Kate's abdominal surgery and her two-week recuperation at The London Clinic. Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are no doubt thrilled to have their mother home again at their Windsor abode of Adelaide Cottage.

Princess Kate and her children Charlotte and George

While the siblings will be ready for their week off school – the trio attend the prestigious Lambrook in Berkshire – we imagine it will be a different sort of half term break for them this year as their mother rests and their father combines his royal duties with entertaining his children.

Kensington Palace announced that Prince William will return to royal duties this week, while HELLO! reported that the doting royal father will carry out a small number of engagements while continuing to spend time with Kate and their family at home.

With William so busy, it may well be down to the family's trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who trained at the famous Norland College, to help look after the Wales children.

Norland Nannys are known for their traditional brown uniform

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "The Prince and Princess of Wales typically like to spend the school holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, but given Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery, they’re likely to remain in Windsor.

"We know that William, Kate and their children lead active lifestyles and, in the past, they’ve enjoyed ski trips during February half-term. The Princess was once spotted swimming with George and Charlotte at the local pool in Norfolk and the Prince previously revealed they helped out with lambing on the Sandringham estate.

"However, it’s likely to be a very low-key half-term for the Waleses this year. Luckily, George, Charlotte and Louis have Windsor Park on their doorstep to enjoy walks and bicycle rides."

The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

Four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage sits on the Windsor Home Park estate, which is where Windsor Castle is located, and the family can walk to the main castle in around 10 minutes. With the pretty garden and estate grounds there is still plenty of space for the royal children to play outdoors together.

Danielle adds: "They also likely to spend time with their grandparents on both sides, as we know that the King likes to stay in Windsor for a couple of days a week.

"Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael, and siblings, Pippa and James, are also a short drive away in Bucklebury so plenty of opportunity for the children to spend time with their maternal cousins too, especially with William due to return to his public duties."