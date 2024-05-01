Jeff Goldblum, 71, reveals why he refuses to leave any of his $40million fortune to his kids

At 71, Jeff Goldblum holds a vision for his children that is as distinctive as his on-screen personas.

The Jurassic Park star recently revealed his earnest hope for his sons, Charlie, eight, and River, six, to carve out their own paths in life, independent of his estimated $40 million fortune.

During an insightful conversation on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Jeff opened up about his parenting philosophy, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and personal endeavor.

"Now that I'm raising kids, I'm no conventionalist, but I know the system that we're in, and I think sooner than later, I don't want to scare them, they should figure out... but hey, you know, you've got to row your own boat," he shared.

Bruce, resonating with Jeff's perspective, underscored the significance of such teachings, to which Jeff added, "I'm not going to do it for you. And you're not going to want me to do it for you."

© Instagram Jeff with his family

He elaborated on the essential life skills he wishes to impart: "You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."

Jeff's own journey to stardom was fueled by a deep-seated passion for acting, a dream he pursued with quiet determination.

He reminisced about his early aspirations, telling Bruce, "I would write on the steamy glass shower door every morning, when I was taking a shower before school, 'Please God let me be an actor.' And then it was a secret, I didn't even tell my parents and I'd wipe it off before I left."

© Getty Jeff is a father of two kids

He likened his hidden ambition to "secret fries," a private indulgence known only to him.

This same resolve and dedication not only propelled Jeff into a highly successful acting career, with iconic roles in major films that built up his comfortable nest egg, but also shaped his perspective on parenting.

Jeff and his wife, Emilie Livingston, whom he met in a serendipitous encounter at the Equinox gym on Sunset Blvd., are parents to two boys. Emilie, an accomplished rhythmic gymnast who competed in the 2000 Olympics for Team Canada, shares Jeff's vision of nurturing independence and resilience in their children.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos

In an interview with Today, Jeff opened up about the joys and challenges of becoming a parent later in life, describing parenthood as "amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced." He spoke admiringly of Emilie, highlighting her strength and heroism in her new role as a mother. "Seeing (my wife) in this new role is unbelievable. She's heroic beyond imagination," he expressed with heartfelt enthusiasm.

However, Jeff also acknowledged the demanding aspects of fatherhood, admitting that it can be both "challenging" and "maddening" at times. "It's sometimes very volatile...they can be like feral creatures unleashed," he remarked, candidly sharing the less glamorous side of parenting.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Emilie Livingston, sons Charlie Ocean Goldblum and River Joe Goldblum

Who are Jeff Goldblum's children?

The Hollywood star proudly announced Charlie's birth on July 7, 2015, with a touching Facebook post that celebrated his arrival on Independence Day, the Fourth of July. "We're so excited to share the wonderful news of the birth of our son, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, born on the 4th of July. Independence Day," he wrote, sharing his joy alongside a photo with his wife, Emilie Livingston, and their newborn son.

River was welcomed into the world on April 7, 2017, and Emilie shared the news a week later on Instagram. "I can't believe it's been a week already! River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53 am," she announced. She also expressed her happiness over their growing family, noting, "Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn't be happier!!! @jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!"

The family recently enjoyed a picturesque trip to Tuscany, Italy, where Emilie posted photos from their time at the charming agriturismo of @villalena. "The best of times in the artful and poetical agriturismo of @villalena. Flower arrangement classes with my bestie and lovin up on my babes running freely in the Tuscan countryside!" she captioned her post, depicting a blissful family life enriched with cultural experiences.

Who is Jeff Goldblum's wife, Emilie Livingston?

© Lionel Hahn Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Emilie, Jeff's wife, is a multifaceted talent and former Olympic rhythmic gymnast who represented Canada in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Born in 1983 in Etobicoke, Toronto, Canada, Emilie has not only competed at an elite level, placing 17th in the Olympics, but she has also excelled in dance and performing arts.

According to People, rhythmic gymnastics is a women-only event that beautifully melds traditional dance with artistic gymnastics, utilizing apparatus such as ribbon, hoop, ball, and clubs, with performances set to music that can include vocals.

Emilie's engagement to Jeff was joyously announced in 2014, and the couple tied the knot on November 8, 2014, at the iconic Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Beyond her athletic achievements, Emilie has also made her mark in the entertainment industry as a skilled body double.

She notably substituted for Rihanna's character in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) and for Emma Stone's character in La La Land (2016). Her talents further shone through when she performed as a solo aerialist at the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016 for The Weeknd's Oscar-nominated song, Earned It.

Aside from her impressive career, Emilie is passionate about cooking and often shares her favorite recipes on social media, offering a glimpse into her culinary skills and family life.

