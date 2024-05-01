Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer and granddaughter Lou twin in adorable family vacation snap

The Willis-Moore family are still experiencing the highs of a glorious tropical family vacation to Mexico, featuring Demi Moore, her and ex Bruce Willis' daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, plus little Louetta "Lou" Thomas.

Rumer, 35, delighted in sharing some glimpses of her girl time with her younger sisters and her daughter, who turned one year old not long ago, and is getting some fashionable moments in the sun.

She took to Instagram with a brand new set of snaps from their holiday home, captioning them: "Special moments and some of my fav looks from the most magnificent trip with my fam."

While showing off some of her many fits and gorgeous vistas, she also included some sweeter moments, including a photo of her hoisting Lou up on her shoulders, both twinning in seafoam green. Rumer wore a bikini, while Lou wore a dress.

Other snaps included Lou watching the skyline, sleeping in bed while grasping her aunt Tallulah who slept beside her, and a selfie of Rumer and Scout that displayed their remarkably striking similarities.

© Instagram Rumer and her daughter Lou snapped during their family trip to Mexico

Amid many stunning swimsuit photos, cheerful romps across the beach, and more, the actress spoke candidly about postpartum body positivity and her deep love of motherhood in some of her other outtakes from the vacation as well, writing in one post about embracing her "mama curves."

"Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle. It's been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human," she penned.

© Instagram Lou in bed with her aunt Scout Willis

"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like."

In another moment, she shared a video of herself cozying up to her daughter, who she shares with partner Derek Richard Thomas, and revealed how even her sisters are quickly making an imprint on their adorable niece.

© Instagram Rumer is embracing her 'mama curves'

"This little sunshine of mine is truly the most magical being I have ever met," she gushed. "Everyday she surprises me with the depth of love and sweetness she is capable of at such a young age."

"She wakes me up every morning with a hug and a kiss and holds me tight. She knows how to communicate with such clarity even without many words. She learns so fast, yesterday @scoutlaruewillis taught her to blow kisses and by the end of the day she was doing it all on her own."

© Instagram Lou is already fitting in well with her famous mom and aunts!

Rumer concluded: "This kid is a magical creature and it's impossible not to fall completely in love with her. Ask anyone who meets her. My sweet girl, what a privilege it is to be loved by you. I feel so honored you chose me. I love you Lou."

