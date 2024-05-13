Madonna's joy as children David Banda and Mercy James celebrate amazing milestone

Madonna has shared a rare personal tribute to her children on America's Mother's Day, revealing that her son, David Banda, and her daughter, Mercy James, have both achieved a life milestone.

In a lengthy post reflecting on her recent tour, the Vogue singer told her followers how she had become "very close" to her children on the tour and her family had cause to celebrate along the way.

The Hung Up star wrote: "Along the way Rocco was painting. Lola was writing songs. David and Mercy graduated high school!"

© Getty David Banda and Madonna performing on stage together

What an exciting moment for Madonna and her 18-year-old adopted kids David and Mercy. Both children were involved in their mother's concerts, with Mercy showing off her piano talent and David his guitar skills.

© Instagram Madonna Mercy and David in their graduation gowns

Madonna is also mum to daughter Lourdes, 27, who she shares with Carlos Leon, Rocco, 23, her son with Guy Ritchie, plus 11-year-old adopted twins Stella and Estere.

The global icon also remembered her own mother on stage during her tour, saying she hoped her mum was proud of her achievements.

© Instagram Madonna Four of Madonna's children

Speaking of David Banda's biological mother, Madonna mused: "I would look up at. David's Mother Malita across the stage and have the same thoughts. Was I doing a good job? Is she proud of her son? Am I the mother she would want me to be?"

Being frank about motherhood, she told fans: "No easy way into the motherhood game. No manual or university, just trial and error and learn and succeed and then fail again. Finally the realisation that they were raising me and not the other way around."

She added: "I always laugh with friends and say motherhood = suffering. But it’s not a joke, it’s the truest thing I’ve ever said. But I wouldn’t change it for anything."

There were words of support for Madonna from famous names in the comments section, with Selma Blair posting: "Happy Mother’s Day. There is nobody like you. And what has made you into the matter of you. Thank you for writing this. For giving us this grace from the mother of invention."

Katy Perry said: "You’re a wonderful mother - a great human being… you’ve raised generations."

WATCH: Madonna shares glimpse inside her home

Madonna's love for her first adopted child David Banda is well-known, with the Material Girl singer previously saying: "He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

David has inherited his mother's passion for fashion, with Madonna telling Jimmy Fallon in 2022: "He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

© Getty Images Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour in London

And back in January, the star mum celebrated her daughter Mercy on her 18th birthday by serenading her along with fans at her New York concert.

Madonna said: "Thank you to the people," as she then motioned to her daughter. "Stand up, stand up, beautiful girl. Look at this queen. That's what a beautiful queen looks like."

In her latest post, Madonna revealed how she finds her children growing up a tough part of parenthood, writing: "Tonight all of my children sleep Under one roof which is rare and comforting. They grow up too fast and spin out in different directions, and yes, I have a hard time letting go."