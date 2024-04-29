Madonna reflects on end of 'entire artistic career' after celebrating her children for support after near-death experience

Madonna's four decade-long career-spanning world tour, The Celebration Tour, is nearly at its conclusion. After opening last October following months of delay, the tour finally wrapped its planned list of shows last week.

The 65-year-old played Mexico City on April 26, bringing out celebrity guest Salma Hayek for the concert's voguing segment (dressed in a Frida Kahlo-inspired outfit), and shared a new social media post looking back on her expansive tour and legacy as an artist.

The last show of the tour ended in Mexico City in the most magical way," she wrote. "Frida Kahlo came to visit and made me the happiest girl in the world!"

"Not only was my show complete in Mexico – but my entire artistic career!!" Madonna penned. "For she has always been my eternal muse cheering me on through the good times and the bad."

She shared a word of gratitude for Salma and her fans, adding: "Thank You @salmahayek for making it possible. And Thank You to my fans, not only in Mexico but all over the world. We did it together!! 80 shows! I feel Love."

Her followers praised the musical legend and expressed excitement for the tour's final show, a newly announced free concert in Rio de Janeiro at the Copacabana Beach, which promises to be a massive show to close out the tour as a thank you to fans.

Days before the final show, Madonna shared another post that celebrated her six children, all of whom have been involved with The Celebration Tour in some way, particularly her four youngest, David, Mercy James, and her twins Stella and Estere.

Those four have performed consistently on the tour, especially David, 18, as a guitarist, Mercy James, also 18, as a pianist, and Estere, 11, as one of the voguers.

She shared her undying love for her children, especially in the wake of her experience with a serious bacterial infection last year, which caused the opening of the tour to be delayed by three months.

"On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey, each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage," she lovingly wrote.

"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me."

"[Their] enthusiasm kept me going!!!" she continued. "They were also going to school and rehearsing every night!! I am so very proud of all of them."

The "Like a Prayer" hitmaker concluded with: "I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them. And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I. It's a CELEBRATION!"

