Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie looks so dapper in new photos as he shares rare personal message following family's support

Rocco Ritchie's art exhibit may have come to a close, but the young artist is feeling a wave of gratitude for all those who've come out to support, and also buy, his work.

The 23-year-old took to his social media earlier on Wednesday to share a message of thanks for his many fans, friends, and family members who made it to his exhibition in Miami called "Pack a Punch," inspired by Muay Thai fighters.

"Huge thank you for everyone who came and supported," he penned alongside a snap of himself in front of his paintings in a crisp white suit and blue button down. He received congratulatory messages from his friends and followers, plus one from his mom's best friend Debi Mazar.

His mom Madonna, who'd staged a series of sold-out shows in Miami around the same time, paid a visit to the gallery with her kids David, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere.

While Rocco's older sister Lourdes Leon seemingly couldn't join, she took to social media when the exhibition opened as well to proudly cheer her brother on, writing: "Go Rocco go!!"

"Pack a Punch" is Rocco's first Stateside exhibition of his work, following "Lovers and Enemies" in London last fall, which his mom and siblings also attended. He has put on several other smaller shows in London, where he studied his craft and currently lives and works.

Rocco sat down for an interview with Artnet previously to discuss his art and the support he'd received from his parents, Madonna and Guy Ritchie, who were married from 2000-2008, but remain on solid terms as co-parents.

The oldest of the "Like a Prayer" singer's sons started out his career operating under a pseudonym, "Rhed," and said of his decision: "Rhed was something I came up with to go under the radar in the first few years of making work."

© Instagram The singer attended her son's exhibition alongside his siblings

"It doesn't hold much deep meaning behind it, I just liked the way it sounded. I tried to go along with it for as long as I could, but word eventually got out." He still uses the name as part of the brand used to sell his work.

When asked how he felt about his identity finally coming out, he mused: "I'm proud of who I am and where I've come from, but I know people would have judged me aggressively in my early stages if I came out with my name. I wanted to develop technically before showing under my name."

© Instagram Rocco is stepping into his own as an artist, first entering the industry with the pseudonym "Rhed"

Rocco also spoke with WWD about art and borrowing influences from his parents. While he confessed that he'd rather show them the "finished" product as opposed to getting input in the creation stage, he was full of praise for their individual visions.

"Well, I love them dearly so obviously I care in terms of what they say," he shared. "They're also very talented in what they do. I definitely draw inspiration from their work."

© Instagram "I'm proud of who I am and where I've come from, but I know people would have judged me aggressively in my early stages if I came out with my name."

"They are both very hardworking. It's not so much from their work itself, but how hard they work. That's one thing that I will carry on."

