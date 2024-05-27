Beyoncé's mom makes upsetting revelation about star as she opens up about family life

Beyoncé oozes confidence when she's on stage and has millions of fans around the world who look up to her.

What's more, the award-winning singer's life wasn't always this way, and her personality has changed a lot since her early years too.

During a rare interview, her mom, Tina Knowles, gave an insight into what Beyoncé was like as a child, making the heartbreaking revelation that she was bullied for a while.

Tina also disclosed that the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker was incredibly shy as a child. The 70-year-old told Vogue: "Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit, but the day that she stood up for someone—she didn't stand up for herself she stood up for them. I'm getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn't have been more proud of her."

Tina also spoke about her other "girls", daughter Solange and Kelly Rowland, who she often refers to as her third daughter.

She said: "Solange, was her signing a petition in school, she was only in, like, fifth grade and she was out getting petitions signed. So she's always been an activist.

"And Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody. I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker."

© Getty Images Tina Knowles opened up about Beyoncé's childhood

Tina adores her family and recently gave an insight into her grandchildren's personalities too. During a chat with E! News, she gave a rare insight into the lives of Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir, six, who unlike their sister Blue Ivy, 12, have kept a lower profile in their young lives so far.

She said: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator." Reflecting on the twins' flourishing creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?" She emphasized that their family life is steeped in discussions about creativity and fashion, nurturing their innate talents from a very young age.

© Getty Images Tina is Beyoncé's biggest supporter

Sir, on the other hand, shares more similarities with his father, Jay-Z. "Sir is very quiet," Tina noted, revealing that he gravitates more towards numbers than fashion. "He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," she explained, but quickly added that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.

Beyoncé shares her three children with husband Jay-Z. Despite being one of the most famous couples, they are notoriously private when it comes to their personal lives.

© Kevin Mazur Tina is a doting grandmother to Beyoncé's children

However, in the last year, the family have been in the news more and more thanks to Beyoncé's numerous projects, from her Renaissance World Tour - which saw daughter Blue step into the spotlight and join her mom on stage - to the release of her new country music album, Cowboy Carter.

During the same interview, Tina spoke of her pride for Beyoncé stepping into the country music scene, which saw her recently make history as the first Black woman to top the country charts.

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé with husband Jay-Z

"We're from Texas," Tina explained. "We’ve been part of that culture for a long time, and I was very excited about it."

She described Cowboy Carter as a "nice history lesson" for fans, applauding Beyoncé’s ability to educate subtly through her music. "She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I’m really proud of that," Tina shared.