Beyoncé's family's unexpected decision while on vacation has fans all saying the same thing

Fresh off the success of Cowboy Carter, and not long after announcing her daughter Blue Ivy's movie debut with Mufasa, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are continuing their romp through Japan.

The singer, 42, has been spotted actively traveling around Japan over the past few weeks, first making a trip there when her album was released to sign copies for fans before returning to LA for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Her latest snapshots from her trip continue to impress, however, as she shared new photos and videos of herself with her husband, 54, while experiencing an elegant sushi dinner before hopping aboard her private jet.

However, in one of her snaps, in which she wore a stunning pastel blue semi-sheer catsuit with baby blue boots, short-shorts, and a fur-lined jacket (plus a bolo tie), she was captured posing on a public bus.

While the bus looked to be empty, fans were still confused as to how Beyoncé managed to slip by on public transit so easily, leaving bewildered comments like: "HOW IS SHE NOT GETTING CAUGHT OUT IN THESE PUBLIC VEHICLES," and: "Beyoncé love to take public transit everywhere but the US cuz yall don't know how to act!!!"

In a previous post from the trip, the singer shared a clip of herself walking through a subway station, with other passengers passing her by without much note, security detail on hand. She also included more snaps of herself and Jay-Z catching the sights from their ride.

Fans continued to be baffled, leaving more responses like: "SIS TAKING PUBLIC TRANSITS?!?!" and: "Imagine looking down at your phone not realizing Beyoncé just walked past you." The comments, in fact, quickly became a running joke among her fanbase as they reacted to more outtakes from the trip.

Many commenters did explain, however, that the Japanese were a bit more indifferent to major celebrities, and chances are they were less likely to invade her privacy than if she were to do so in the States. One explained it as: "The Japanese are just polite. Even if they notice her, the most they will do is greet her and go."

Throughout her trip, though, the "Texas Hold 'Em" hitmaker has remained quite active on social media, not only promoting the newly released first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, but also her hair care line, Cécred.

On April 22, which she dubbed "Cécred Wash Day," she shared more insight into her personal hair care journey with a video of herself getting treated with her own products, while rocking her own new blonde 'do. Take a look at the video below...

Beyoncé showcases her natural hair in behind the scenes video

"Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…," she penned.

"Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred's products," Beyoncé added. "It's the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here."

"All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products."