Beyoncé's daughter Rumi achieves huge milestone alongside famous mom

Rumi Carter is officially a number one hitmaker! The six-year-old, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, can now say she's charted a number one album on the Billboard 200.

The latest Billboard 200 charts were released on April 7 and, as expected, Beyoncé's celebrated Cowboy Carter debuted at number one with 407,000 units sold.

The number outpaced that of the previous album in her trilogy, 2022's Renaissance, and is her best opening sales figure since 2016's Lemonade (and the biggest of 2024 so far). It marks her eighth number one album, extending her record as the only artist to have their first eight studio albums debut on top.

With the debut, Rumi becomes one of the youngest artists to appear on a number one charting album, following in the footsteps of her big sister Blue Ivy, and also the likes of North West, who featured on her dad Ye's (fka Kanye West) latest number one album.

While the 27 track album features several highlights and collaborations, from Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to Tanner Adell and Shaboozey, to many of the "Texas Hold 'Em" hitmaker's fans, the collab with Rumi is the one that stands out.

The six-year-old made her musical debut on Cowboy Carter's fourth track, "Protector," with a spoken word interlude, just like Blue Ivy.

© Getty Images Rumi Carter now officially has a number one album to her name at six years old!

The 12-year-old was first featured on one of her parents' releases just days after her birth, when Jay-Z used her first cries on his 2012 track "Glory."

She then properly featured on the 2019 song "Brown Skin Girl" with her mom, with the 2020 music video winning a Grammy and making Blue the youngest individually credited Grammy Award winner in history.

© Getty Images "Cowboy Carter" becomes Beyoncé's eighth consecutive number one album on the Billboard 200

Rumi is also more comfortable with embracing the spotlight than her twin brother Sir, just like her big sister, and joined Blue and her dad at the 2024 Super Bowl, confidently posing for photos and showcasing her confidence at such a young age.

Beyoncé announced the critically acclaimed album with a lengthy statement, explaining her motivations and foray into the genre. She penned: "This album has been over five years in the making."

© Getty Images Rumi is stepping into the entertainment industry just like her big sister Blue Ivy

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

She continued: "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound."

© Instagram The acclaimed record is already being touted as a contender for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys

"This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

