Beyoncé's special tribute to sweet lookalike son Sir, 6, everyone missed

Beyoncé is arguably the biggest star in the world, but nothing is more important to her than her family.

The Grammy winning-singer and record holder, married to rapper Jay Z, is a mother to Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, six, the latter of whom is more sheltered than his siblings when it comes to the public eye.

But the 42-year-old singer had a heartwarming tribute to her rarely-seen son on her latest album Cowboy Carter that fans might have missed.

© Instagram Beyoncé with Blue, Rumi and Sir

While his sister, Rumi, appeared on the song Protector, Sir has a song dedicated to him, according to some eagle-eyed fans online.

Upon dropping Cowboy Carter on streaming, Beyoncé placed the song 'My Rose' immediately after 'Protector' but some lucky fans who have their hands on early physical disc copies of the album have noticed that the song on the CD version is called 'MR [My Rose] SIR'.

This isn't unusual for early physical copies either in CD or Vinyl format to differ from streaming versions, as labels often alter digital formats right down to the wire before release.

Much like its predecessor dedicated to Rumi, the lyrics to 'My Rose' are beautiful and heartwarming. Beyoncé sings: "How many times have you let yourself get you down? So many roses but none to be picked without thorns. So be fond of your flaws, dear. You're my love, my sweetie pie, my baby, you're my heart."

Meanwhile, Rumi's addition to the song 'Protector' could have her following in her big sister Blue's shoes.

Not only did Blue Ivy appear on stage as a dancer for multiple shows during her mom's Renaissance World Tour last year, but in 2021 she also broke the record for the youngest individually credited artist to win a Grammy Award for the song 'Brown Skin Girl'.

And with Cowboy Carter already a contender for the 2025 Grammys, it could be that Rumi earns a title for herself.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are fiercely private when it comes to their family life, but upon accepting the Innovator Award at the iHeart Radio Awards earlier this week, she gave a rare shout-out to her husband of 16 years and their three children in her speech.

MORE: Beyoncé and Jay Z's rarely seen son Sir, 6, and their bond in sweet photos

MORE: Blue Ivy Carter debuts chic hair transformation during star-studded night out with mom Beyoncé

WATCH: Beyoncé makes rare comment about Jay Z and three children

After thanking Stevie Wonder, who presented her with the accolade, and the many other artists who "broke boundaries" before her, Beyoncé thanked Jay, calling him her "best friend" and her "rock".

She then thanked Blue, Sir and Rumi for being her "inspiration" and her "biggest blessing".

Beyoncé recently dropped Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter is a streaming hit for Beyoncé and her label, Parkwood. The album is steadily heading towards a 400k debut on the US Billboard 200, making it one of the biggest opening weeks for an album debut in her career. It also became the biggest opening week on Spotify with more than 200 million streams within the first four days of release.

Not only that, on its day of release, March 29, Cowboy Carter became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far and marked the singer's biggest debut of her career in the streaming era.