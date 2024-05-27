Ben Affleck enjoys quality downtime with his three children Violet, Fin and Samuel in Santa Monica

Ben Affleck was seen enjoying quality time with his three children during a serene outing in Santa Monica over the weekend, amidst swirling rumors of a divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

The Oscar winner, 51, who recently showcased his wedding ring during a walk in Brentwood, took advantage of the pleasant early summer weather by dining al fresco at a local restaurant as pictured in Daily Mail.

Joining Ben were his children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15 (formerly known as Seraphina), and Samuel, 12, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The Good Will Hunting star kept it casual yet stylish in a light gray, short-sleeved shirt adorned with a black lightning bolt, paired with dark gray pants and comfortable Nike sneakers.

He carried a plaid jacket over his arm, ready for any potential drop in temperature. The family was seen walking through a parking lot before settling down at an outdoor table to enjoy a meal and a lively card game.

© Getty Images Ben with Samuel

The relaxed atmosphere was a stark contrast to the speculation surrounding Ben's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Just a day earlier, Ben was spotted on a walk with his son, Samuel, once again wearing his wedding ring amidst rumors of marital troubles.

Reports suggest that the couple might be living separately, with Ben residing in a $100k-a-month rental in Brentwood, while Jennifer remains in their luxurious $60 million Bel Air home.

© Getty Ben Affleck has reportedly moved out of his marital home he shares with wife J-Lo

Jennifer has been busy promoting her latest Netflix film, Atlas, which premiered on May 24. The movie, featuring stars like Simu Liu, Lana Parrilla, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong, currently holds the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 U.S.

Movies chart despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Jennifer recently posed in front of a Hollywood billboard that boldly stated, "Don't F With JLO," a clear testament to her resilience.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben has been visiting is ex Jennifer Garner for support

Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer's co-star in Atlas, spoke to Entertainment Weekly, shedding light on her relationship with Ben.

"Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith," referring to one of the characters.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer – seen with husband Ben and stepdaughter Violet Affleck

"The newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice," he added, noting how Jennifer's reactions were influenced by Ben's presence.

Amidst the ongoing rumors, Jennifer has taken a firm stance, reportedly banning questions about Ben at Atlas premieres.

However, during a press conference in Mexico, a reporter directly asked her about the split rumors. Jennifer simply responded, "You know better than that," while her co-star, Simu Liu, interjected, "Don't come in here with that energy, please."

He continued to praise Jennifer, stating, "Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I'm here...Jen cares about things like representation and diversity - and she's a boss!"

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner (L) and Violet Affleck (R) back in 2015

Ben's close friend, Jason Mewes, also dismissed the divorce rumors in an interview with TMZ. He reflected on Ben and Jennifer's 2022 wedding, describing it as "very sincere and real."

Jason also mentioned that Ben might be staying at the Brentwood mansion to avoid disruptions while rehearsing for his latest movie, The Accountant 2.

Despite the rumors, both Jennifer and Ben have been seen wearing their wedding rings during recent outings.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner and son Samuel Garner Affleck

Last weekend, the couple was spotted leaving a movie event at the Aero Theatre in Brentwood together in Ben's sleek BMW. Their children, as well as Jennifer Garner, were also present at the venue.

As they departed the theater, both Jennifer and Ben were all smiles, their wedding rings prominently displayed. Notably, Ben was seen holding his smartphone with a picture of Jennifer and the name "Jennifer Affleck" visible on the screen.