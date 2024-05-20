Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck really headed for divorce? What we know so far

It seems like only yesterday the world was abuzz with the news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling their romance, a heart-stirring sequel to their famous early 2000s liaison.

Now, two years into this glamorous reboot, rumors are swirling once again about the stability of their relationship. Are we witnessing the end of "Bennifer 2.0"? Here’s what we know so far.

© John Shearer Still wearing their rings Despite the rumor mill working overtime, the couple was seen together for the first time in 47 days on May 19, both still sporting their wedding rings. The pair were not just together; they were photographed smiling, seemingly untroubled by the whispers of discord.

© Instagram Social media signals? On the same day J-Lo "liked" a particularly telling post on Instagram from @yourcourageouscomeback, discussing the types of people with whom one cannot build a healthy relationship. The post mentioned traits such as a lack of integrity and respect for time—fueling speculation about its relevance to her own marriage.



© Getty Seeking comfort from the past? In a twist that might seem straight out of a Hollywood drama, photos surfaced of Jennifer Garner, Ben's former wife, visiting his home on May 18. This development comes at a time when it's rumored that J-Lo and Ben have been living apart for several weeks. Jennifer and Ben, who share three children from their marriage from 2005 to 2018, have maintained a friendly relationship post-divorce.





© Getty Searching for a new sanctuary? Adding to the complexities of their relationship, Jennifer was pictured on May 14 house hunting in Beverly Hills without Ben. Accompanied by her longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, she was spotted exploring luxury properties, raising questions about her living arrangements and future plans.