Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck really headed for divorce? What we know so far

It seems like only yesterday the world was abuzz with the news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling their romance, a heart-stirring sequel to their famous early 2000s liaison.
Now, two years into this glamorous reboot, rumors are swirling once again about the stability of their relationship. Are we witnessing the end of "Bennifer 2.0"? Here’s what we know so far.
Still wearing their rings
Despite the rumor mill working overtime, the couple was seen together for the first time in 47 days on May 19, both still sporting their wedding rings. The pair were not just together; they were photographed smiling, seemingly untroubled by the whispers of discord.
Social media signals?
On the same day J-Lo "liked" a particularly telling post on Instagram from @yourcourageouscomeback, discussing the types of people with whom one cannot build a healthy relationship. The post mentioned traits such as a lack of integrity and respect for time—fueling speculation about its relevance to her own marriage.
This development comes at a time when it's rumored that J-Lo and Ben have been living apart for several weeks. Jennifer and Ben, who share three children from their marriage from 2005 to 2018, have maintained a friendly relationship post-divorce.
Searching for a new sanctuary?
Adding to the complexities of their relationship, Jennifer was pictured on May 14 house hunting in Beverly Hills without Ben. Accompanied by her longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, she was spotted exploring luxury properties, raising questions about her living arrangements and future plans.
A clash of lifestyles?
At the premiere of J-Lo’s documentary, This is Me...Now: A Love Story, she made an emotional speech about Ben's support, despite his reservations about their public life. "I know he hates that I'm doing this right now," she admitted, highlighting their differing comfort levels with the spotlight. This contrast was highlightd by Ben's absence from the recent Met Gala, where J-Lo shone as one of the event’s co-hosts.
“We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise,” Ben added.