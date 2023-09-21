Jennifer Garner's son with Ben Affleck looks just like handsome relative in head-turning photos

The Yes Day actress and Batman star share three children together

Jennifer Garner celebrated someone very special in her life on Wednesday when she paid tribute to her dad on his birthday.

The actress took to Instagram with throwback snapshots of her father, Bill, as he turned 85.

The images showed him as a boy, then looking handsome in his armed forces uniform and a more recent one with Jennifer's mom, Pat.

They gave a sweet insight into his life but they also highlighted just how much his grandson, Samuel, 11, looks like him.

Not only has he inherited Bill's adorable dimples - which his mom sports too - but his features strongly resemble those of his grandpa, and even their hair is the same.

Jennifer captioned the post with a heartwarming message from her and her two sisters, Susannah and Melissa, about their beloved dad which read: "Billy Jack Garner is 85 today. We love you, Dad. We love that you are our first call when life throws a curve ball, the guy we hunt down to open stubborn jars, and our favorite hug.

"We love that you mow the lawn in the dark and always have enough change in your pockets for ice cream. We love that you intimidated our boyfriends and that you and Mom laugh at the same Sunday funnies."

She continued: "When we were little our boat had this poem framed or on a pillow or something: Timid sailors reef and tack and hug the sheltering lee, but ships that bring the whole world back put bravely out to sea.

"You are brave, Dad. Thank you for encouraging us to put bravely out to sea and for being our safe harbor when the wind chases us home. We are so so lucky to be your girls. Happy birthday! Love, M, J, S."

© Allen Berezovsky Ben Affleck with the son he shares with Jennifer Lopez

Fans received her post with warmth and remarked on the family resemblance. "Your son looks a lot like him," wrote one, while another added: "This is the most beautiful tribute—pure poetry," while a third said: "Sam looks just like your dad."

Jennifer shares Samuel and his siblings, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and son Samuel speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

He has gone on to marry Jennifer Lopez, and their blended family includes her twins, Emme and Max, 15, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer and Ben recently proved just how amicable their relationship is when they were spotted in Los Angeles having a friendly embrace in a car after picking up their daughter together.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben are parents to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

They split in 2015 after more than a decade together, and while it was a difficult road to navigate initially, Jennifer said during an appearance on Today at the time: "It has to be [a good relationship], you don't have a choice."

Ben's current wife Jennifer has also praised the former couple's co-parenting relationship. In 2022, when speaking to Vogue, she simply stated that they "work well together."

