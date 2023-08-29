Jennifer Garner marks bittersweet time in family home with unbelievable throwback

The Alias actress also marveled at how grown up her kids with Ben Affleck are as they make their return to school

The end of summer is fast approaching, and as kids prepare to head back into their classrooms, Jennifer Garner is in her feels about having her kids spend more time away from their family home.

The Alias actress shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who she was with from 2005 to 2018; they welcomed eldest daughter Violet, 17, in 2005, followed by Seraphina, 14, in 2009 and Samuel, 11, in 2012.

These days, the kids split their time between their mom's house and their dad's with Jennifer Lopez, where her twins Max and Emme, 15, also live.

In honor of back to school season, Jennifer took to Instagram with a very appropriate throwback of herself, back in her own elementary school days growing up in Houston, Texas.

The adorable, sepia-hued portrait sees her flashing her gap-toothed smile, donning an adorable uniform of a hand embroidered jumper paired over a crisp, short-sleeve button down with a peter pan collar with lace detailing.

The cherry on top however was Jennifer's unrecognizable hair: a short, bowl cut with bangs, very much reminiscent of the 1970s.

"Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand embroidered jumper," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano."

"Congratulations, Mamas," she continued, before getting a tad emotional, adding two crying emojis and: "They're so big."

© Getty Jennifer's eldest, Violet, is already 17 and would be heading to college next year

Her fans quickly took to the comments section under the post and gushed about the sweet throwback, with one fan writing: "How have you looked exactly the same your whole life?! So cute," as others added: "Adorable! Love that story about the necklace earned from piano practice!" and: "Precious! You wore the Dorothy Hammil haircut well," as well as: "Even then you were so cute with the dimples!"

The Affleck-Garner kids have had a fun-filled summer and are surely ready to head back to school and tell their classmates all about it.

© Getty The Affleck-Garner kids were spotted in Turkey with their dad on August 10

Earlier this month, all three were spotted out with their dad headed into the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, after a vacation in the country.

© Getty JLo was meanwhile spotted vacationing in Italy

Istanbul has long been a favorite travel destination for Ben; in 2012, he spent time there while he filmed his hit movie Argo, which he starred in, produced, and directed.

During Ben and the kids' Turkish vacation, Jennifer was spotted on the Amalfi Coast with friends.

