Jennifer Lopez supported by famous sister as she makes personal message to fans amid Ben Affleck split rumors

Jennifer Lopez has been focusing on her career and ignoring the background noise surrounding rumors that she and Ben Affleck are divorcing.

The award-winning star most recently took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of stunning photos of herself from the recent Atlas premiere in Mexico, accompanied by a heartfelt message to her fans.

JLo showed her gratitude in the caption after Atlas made it to the top No 1 spot on Netflix, writing: "Gracias for making Atlas number 1 worldwide on @Netflix I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH."

The post was liked by over 300,000 people, including Jennifer's famous sister, Lynda Lopez.

Lynda - a TV host and author - is incredibly close to JLo and the pair have been pictured together at many star-studded events over the years.

Most recently, Lynda paid tribute to the singer after she was honored at the Hiispanic Federation Annual Gala in April. She was the singer's plus one for the evening and shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the special event, alongside a proud message dedicated to her sibling.

It read: "About last night… couldn’t be more perfect that my beautiful sis was honored with the premio orgullo, because I could not be more proud of her. She lives, loves, and kills it on the daily… and brings so much and means so much to us all - more than she’ll ever know. [love] u. And thank you @hispanic_federation and @lin_manuel for such a wonderful evening!"

Jennifer is incredibly close to her sister Lynda

At the recent Atlas premiere, Jennifer was asked about the divorce rumors by a reporter while sitting alongside her co-star Simu Liu.

The reporter turned to the actress and asked: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?" Before adding: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

© Getty Images Jennifer stepped out alone at the recent Atlas premiere

Simu jumped in to defend JLo and quipped: "We're not doing that. Thank you so much guys."

Jennifer appeared to laugh it off but when the reporter could be heard continuing his line of questioning, she looked directly at him and said: "You know better than that." Simu added: "Don't come in with that energy, please."

© Getty JLo and Ben Affleck's relationship status has been making headlines over the past few weeks

JLo's Atlas co-star Sterling K. Brown has also spoken out and insisted she and Ben were "very much in love" while he helped her run lines for the movie.

"Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith," the This Is Us star said, referring to a character in the film.

© John Shearer Neither JLo or Ben have addressed the rumors

He added: "I think the newlyweds — still very much in love — I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband's voice."

Despite reports of marital issues with his wife, Ben stepped out on Tuesday with his wedding ring firmly in place, and Jennifer was wearing her ring in her latest video.

Speculation about trouble in Ben and JLo's marriage arose after the couple went nearly two months without being photographed together. However, the couple recently stepped out together on May 16 to support Ben's child Fin, 15, during their school performance in Los Angeles.