9-1-1's Jennifer Love Hewitt's daughter, 10, is her mini-me in adorable rare photo

Jennifer Love Hewitt kept her daughter's face hidden online for 10 years – but now she's happily showing her off.

The 9-1-1 star posted a very rare photo of her eldest child, Autumn, on Monday and the adorable little girl is the spitting image of her mother.

In the snap shared on Jennifer's Instagram Story, she and Autumn are posing with professional dancer Alan Bersten in honor of his recent birthday.

Jennifer has a protective arm wrapped around Autumn, who has a beaming smile on her face as she looks directly at the camera.

Autumn is one of three children Jennifer shares with her husband, actor Brian Hallisay. They are also parents to sons Atticus James, eight, and Aidan James, two.

The couple have kept their children's identities hidden on social media for a decade, but in April, Jennifer finally revealed their faces to mark her memoir, Inheriting Magic: My Journey Through Grief, Joy, Celebration, and Making Every Day Magical.

All three of their kids appear on the cover alongside their mom, who poses with a magic wand in one hand while holding a spell book spilling out multiple bright colors in the other.

Her youngest son, Aidan, also holds up a wand while Atticus pours a potion into a cauldron, and Autumn carries a stack of holiday items – and they all look so much like their famous parents.

The decision to finally reveal her children to the public weighed heavily on Jennifer and her husband. "It was the most stressful decision to show our kids or not show them," she told E! News.

"But my husband and I felt like we couldn't really tell our story without knowing who they are and how they have made our lives so full and magical."

The Client List actress credits her children for helping her through her grief following the death of her mom, Patricia Hewitt, in 2012, which she details in her book.

"My kids also saved me in grief," she explained. "They are gifts from my mom and have filled our hearts in such an incredible way. This book is for them!"

Jennifer continued: "I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it.

"I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."

Earlier this month, Jennifer revealed that her daughter refuses to accept that her mom is "cool," despite all things from the 1990s being cool again with Gen Z.

Jennifer, who starred in iconic 90s projects such as Party Of Five and horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer said: "When you work for a long time, the hope is to continue to get to work for a long time. Also, you hope that people remember the work you’ve done.

"It’s really funny. My daughter now is ten-years-old and she’s like, 'Oh my gosh, things from the ‘90s are so cool.' I said to her, 'Then I’m cool, right?' And she’s like, 'No.' … I guess I’m still waiting for that to happen in my house."