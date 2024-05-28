Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christie Brinkley shares rare photo with all three children from three different fathers
The supermodel is mom to son Jack and daughters Sailor and Alexa Ray

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Christie Brinkley delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming and rare family photo on social media featuring her three children, each with different fathers. 

The stunning model, now 70, was surrounded by her son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 28, and daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, and Alexa Ray Joel, 38.

The rare family snapshot was taken during a belated Mother's Day celebration, where the close-knit group spent a delightful afternoon making pizzas together. 

"There’s no place like… HOME!! My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a 'Build your own Pizza' lunch! Fun!" Christie joyfully captioned the post. 

Christie shares her eldest daughter, Alexa, with her second husband, the legendary musician Billy Joel. 

The pair met in 1983 and married two years later in 1985. Although their marriage ended in 1994, they remained united in raising their daughter, who inherited her father's musical talent.

Jack, Christie's only son, was born from her third marriage to real estate developer Richard Taubman. The couple wed in late 1994, shortly after her divorce from Billy Joel, but their union lasted less than a year.

Christie's youngest daughter, Sailor, was born from her fourth marriage to architect Peter Halsey Cook. 

The couple married in 1996 and divorced in 2008. Despite her subsequent fling with singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, Christie has remained devoted to her family.

Each of Christie's children has pursued their own paths to success. Sailor has followed in her mother's footsteps to become a professional model, gracing the pages of various fashion magazines and walking runways around the world.

Meanwhile, Alexa has carved out a career in music, echoing her Grammy award-winning father's legacy. 

After releasing a few songs in 2006, she took a hiatus from songwriting but returned to the stage for a series of small residencies in New York City. Last month, Alexa shared a special moment with her father, performing two songs at his Madison Square Garden concert. 

She captivated the audience with renditions of "To Sir, With Love," the theme song from the iconic drama film, and "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," a classic from Billy Joel's fourth album, Turnstiles.

