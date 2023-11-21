Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrated a decade of marriage on Monday and took a walk down memory lane in honor of the anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 9-1-1 actress posted side-by-side snapshots with her husband, Brian Hallisay.

The first showed them on their wedding day, with Jennifer wearing a gorgeous white gown and showing off her wedding band, as Brian peaked over her shoulder with a smitten look on his face.

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt talks about starring alongside her real life husband

The second was a sun-soaked image of them on the beach together with the blue sky and sparkling ocean as a backdrop.

Jennifer added a heartfelt caption that read: "10 years! I knew the moment we met that my life would be better with you in it. And the last ten years have been more than I could’ve ever dreamed."

She continued: "Our beautiful kids and family that is truly my everything. Our adventures, tears, hard times, great times and simple days where not much happens at all. "It’s my perfect dream because it’s with you.

"It’s has always been you my love. I can’t wait to see what the next 10 years bring us. Happy Anniversary."

© Gregg DeGuire Jennifer has been happily married for ten years

Her message was met with awe from fans who cooed: "Awww you two!! So sweet! Happy anniversary," and, "You guys are unbelievable! One of the most devoted and lovely couples we know. You kids enjoy."

Some of their famous friends weighed in too with Jennifer Garner writing: "Happy anniversary, Love!" and Amanda Kloots adding: "Omg yay!!! Cutest couple! Happy anniversary to you two lovebirds."

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer shares three children with Brian

Jennifer and Brian are proud parents to three children, Autumn, Atticus and Aidan, and their first - daughter, Autumn - was born just days after they tied the knot.

Talking about their secret wedding during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer said: "It was just the two of us, and then we went to Bed Bath & Beyond because that's what married people do."

She added of her husband: "He's an awesome, incredible father and a great husband, and I just feel really lucky."

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer feels fortunate to have a beautiful family

They adore being parents and they're hands-on too. She told People: "We didn't have a night nurse, we didn't have a nanny. We haven't ever had any of that stuff. It's been really interesting to do it all ourselves."

The pair worked together on The Client List and Love Bites and reunited on-screen on 9-1-1.They especially enjoyed the latter as Jennifer explained: "We both had never been able to play characters like this in our careers, these characters with dark, twisted things to them. And, so, that's been really fun for us.

"It was just lovely to go to work together."

