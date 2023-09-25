Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has the most adorable nickname used by her family as they praise pre-teen

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is starting to wind down with only two more shows left before its October 1 conclusion, although it has given fans many gems: the celebration of ballroom culture, high-end productions, and the star-making turn of Blue Ivy.

The 11-year-old daughter of the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, and rapper Jay-Z has been a credited dancer on the global tour since May 26 in Paris, and audiences have been enthralled ever since.

Her famous family members have sang her praises as well, with her doting grandmother Tina Knowles taking to Instagram to share a fanmade video of her granddaughter turning up the party in Houston's NRG Stadium.

Alongside the clip of the 11-year-old breaking out her best choreography, Tina, 69, wrote: "Blue killin' it last night in Houston! The confidence, the style, the facial expressions, moves, the grace . And might I remind you that she's only 11 years old, can you imagine her in seven years?"

She continued to gush, and even revealed the adorable family nickname for Blue, adding: "Go Bluebie! You did that in H-Town last night! BTW Houston showed her so much love. The applause was so loud it was deafening. I love me some HTown Folk!"

Fans took to the comments to lavish more praise on Blue, with one writing: "Tell Beyoncé we appreciate her for being Blue's background singer!" while another also joked: "It's really HER tour. She’s such a generous teenager for letting her mom tag along."

A third added: "She's in her element. She has arrived!! Blue Ivy is up next!!!" and a fourth commented: "No lie I got emotional seeing this live! It was like a proud parent moment, as the crowd chanted 'Blue, Blue, Blue'."

Blue is often seen sporting equally as glitzy of an outfit as her mom, usually some kind of camouflage print to match the other backup dancers, joining the crew for a mash-up of "My Power" and "Black Parade" in the fourth act of the show, titled "Opulence."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy first joined Beyoncé on stage on May 26 in Paris

After Blue made her debut in May, a proud Beyoncé took to social media with a few pictures from her first show, writing alongside: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, Tina said of her granddaughter: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels.

© Getty Images The 11-year-old has become a regular dancer on her mom's global tour

"But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether Blue's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

© Getty Images Her family members have frequently cheered her on

