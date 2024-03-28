Beyoncé's solid gold figure-hugging date night look with Jay-Z steals the show

Texas can't hold Beyoncé right now, and neither can the rest of the world, not when she's dropping some stunning new looks ahead of the release of Cowboy Carter.

The 42-year-old singer drops her country-inspired album tomorrow, March 29, and fans are already buzzing with excitement thanks to her many teases.

Beyoncé took to her Instagram with a pair of compilation posts featuring two new looks, and fans were particularly left stunned by a solid gold number.

The star posed for photos in a figure-hugging gold lamé jumpsuit with splits on the side of the pants and a coat to match, sporting a large belt, a sleek black tie, and a black wide-brimmed cowboy hat.

By her side was her husband Jay-Z, dressed as sharply as always in a black suit and white button down while posing arm in arm with Beyoncé.

Fans were ecstatic to see the new post, especially because many noticed that her hat, which comically grew larger in size in one of the included clips, was a reference to several memes of the nature that made the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter).

© Instagram/Beyoncé Beyoncé posed arm-in-arm with Jay-Z in her latest compilation

"LMAOOOOOOO she saw our tweets," one fan commented, with another saying: "One thing about Beyonce is she going to show off her husband and not care what y'all have to say," and a third adding: "Girl, it's 5am. Go to sleep, Yosemite Sam. I'm already on the edge of my seat waiting for #CowboyCarter tonight!"

Fans on the other side of the world (aka Australia, New Zealand etc.) have already been treated to the release of Cowboy Carter at midnight Friday, and it's been revealed that both Post Malone and Miley Cyrus make featured appearances on the album. Beyoncé shared a lengthy message explaining what inspired the new direction in her sound.

© Instagram/Beyoncé Fans loved the new cowgirl look – particularly her comically large wide-brimmed hat

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD 'EM and 16 CARRIAGES," she penned. "I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart."

"That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

© Getty Images "Cowboy Carter" finally drops on March 29

She explained: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't."

"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

© Getty Images The long-awaited album serves as a follow-up to the Grammy-winning "Renaissance"

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

Beyoncé teased more to come, saying: "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound."

"I focused on this album as a continuation of RENAISSANCE…I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop," she concluded. "This ain't a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!"

