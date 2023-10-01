Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy makes very rare social media appearance ahead of bittersweet day for family

While Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest, Blue Ivy Carter, has endeared herself to the world through her regular appearances on her mom's Renaissance World Tour, she remains away from the spotlight.

However, leave it to her doting grandmother, Tina Knowles, to gush over her skills not only on the stage, but off, with her latest video.

The 11-year-old made a rare appearance alongside Tina, 69, in a clip posted inside what looked to be their backstage area, which you can watch below…

Tina showed off her adorable granddaughter's make-up skills while she waved to viewers from the background, keeping herself hidden.

She captioned her post: "Blue Ivy Carter, never ceases to amaze me she can draw, she can paint, she can do makeup, she can play the piano and the list goes on!

"She reminds me so much of my multi-talented younger babygirl! Solange, who could do well just about anything she put her mind to! But I love her makeup it is so amazing!!!"

© Getty Images Tina couldn't resist the opportunity to gush over her granddaughter

However, at one point in the clip when Tina questioned whether she was too old for so much shimmer on her eyelids, Blue chimed in with a sassy "No," which left several fans in hysterics.

"If Blue said no, then that's that on that," one quipped, and another commented: "No ma'am. As someone who gets told I look like you on a daily basis (take it how you want to) I love the glitter and we are glitter girls. Period."

© Getty Images The mother-daughter pair have been performing around the world for the past four months

Even Cynthia Erivo chimed in: "She said no!!! I'm inclined to agree with my extremely Capricorn niece. We know. The shimmer looks gorgeous!!"

While family time behind-the-scenes seems magical, it's shaping up to be a bittersweet day, as Sunday, October 1, marks the final day of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, which has become one of the highest grossing concert tours of her career.

© Getty Images Blue made her Renaissance World Tour debut on May 26 in France

Throughout its nearly four month run, it sold out arenas all around the world, and based on latest figures reported by Billboard (excluding shows from September), it has grossed over $460 million and is the highest grossing tour by a female artist in history.

Through its impact on fashion, the ballroom influence, and concert production value, the Renaissance Tour has become one of the biggest cultural moments of the 2020s.

© Getty Images The tour has attracted massive buzz and is now the highest grossing concert tour by a female artist

The Renaissance World Tour first began on May 10 in Stockholm and performed throughout Europe, with the May 26 show in France marking the debut appearance of Blue as one of her mom's backup dancers. The tour comes to a close on October 1 in Kansas City.

As such, it's been reported that the "Cuff It" singer, 42, is in talks to distribute a cinematic version of the tour to AMC Theatres by the end of the year, à la Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

© Getty Images Several celebrities have made appearances as well

Taylor announced last month that Eras would be released as a concert film in AMC Theatres on October 13, with the release of tickets immediately resulting in delays on AMC platforms for shows based in the US alone.

