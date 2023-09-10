Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's unearthed video reveals insane star potential aged just 5 – proud family reacts

Beyoncé and Jay Z's eldest is now dancing in global arenas beside her mom

One of the highlights of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, which has been dominating world stages since May of this year, is the debut of Blue Ivy Carter as one of her newest professional dancers.

The 11-year-old has already solidified her place as a performer thanks to her many appearances on the tour alongside her famous mom, 42, and her troupe of dancers.

In an unearthed childhood video, however, it looks like young Blue has had those skills all along. Take a look at five-year-old Blue's skills in the adorable video below…

Her doting grandma Tina Knowles shared the clip on her Instagram, gushing over her granddaughter's abilities as a performer from such a young age, just like her mama.

She wrote alongside the video: "At the age of five Blue was killing the dance moves at Debbie Allen studios! We should've known what was to come!

"She has found her very cool, smooth style now and I'm here for it! Because when she was a little kid , she danced so hard!! Goo baby girl! Check out the little girl to the right killin' it too!!!"

© Getty Images The 11-year-old has come into her own as a performer alongside her mom

Fans flocked to the comments section with praise and adoration for the young star, with one writing: "She really get from her mama. Lol Blue is really Bey all over again and I love that."

Another said: "That's definitely Beyoncé's child," and a third added: "She has always been that girl, so beautiful and talented just like Tina and Bey."

Beginning with the May 26 show in Paris, Blue has made occasional appearances alongside her mother on her Renaissance World Tour, and while they're not as frequent, they've been enough to credit her as one of the official dancers.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo have taken to the stage in the past as well

She is often seen sporting equally as glitzy of an outfit as her mom, joining the dancers for a mash-up of "My Power" and "Black Parade" in the fourth act of the show, titled "Opulence."

After Blue made her debut in May, her proud mom took to her Instagram with a series of pictures from her show, writing alongside them: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Instagram Beyonce's eldest already has dance and music credits to her name

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, Tina, 69, was all praise for her granddaughter's skills after she became an official dancer on Beyoncé's tour.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

© Getty Images She joined her mom for her thrilling birthday show as well

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

