Princess Lilibet's baby photos: sweetest pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter

Princess Lilibet of Sussex turns three on 4 June and here at HELLO!, we're sending the royal toddler our warmest congratulations.

Lilibet Diana was born on 4 June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the granddaughter of King Charles.

Seventh in line to the British throne, sweet Lilibet was named after her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately known as Lilibet. Lilibet is often called 'Lili' for short by her parents.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet's Cutest Moments

Lilibet's birth was announced via a statement on Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation website.

It read: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

The Sussex family live in Montecito, California, Lilibet and her big brother Archie, five, are being raised in a sunny, outdoorsy lifestyle.

Thanks to the royal couple's Netflix docu-series, we've seen an array of photos and video clips of Lilibet and Archie enjoying their sun-filled life. The family have a stunning home, with a large garden complete with playground, swimming pool and a chicken coop.

As we celebrate Princess Lilibet's third birthday, take a look at some adorable photos of the royal tot…

1/ 8 Sleeping baby Lili Baby Lilibet was utterly adorable in this rare photo. The Netflix documentary was the first time we had seen a newborn snap of the royal tot.



2/ 8 Crawling outdoors Here's little Lili crawling around in the garden looking so sweet in her white headband.



3/ 8 © Twitter/Misan Harriman Birthday girl This was such a sweet photo of Meghan with Lilibet on her first birthday at the family's UK home, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate. The picture was taken by close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended the casual, intimate backyard picnic.



4/ 8 Lilibet's pretty cake Lilibet looked so cute being held by mum Meghan as she gazed at her beautiful pink birthday cake.



5/ 8 Daddy time Dad Harry carried Lilibet on his shoulders at home in Windsor in this precious photo.



6/ 8 © Misan Harriman Bonny in blue The prettiest snap here of Lilibet dressed in a blue summer dress with a white hair bow.



7/ 8 Learning to walk Harry and Meghan gave their darling Lili a helping hand as she learnt how to walk in the family's garden.

