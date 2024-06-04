Princess Lilibet's baby photos: sweetest pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter

Princess Lilibet of Sussex turns three on 4 June and here at HELLO!, we're sending the royal toddler our warmest congratulations.
Lilibet Diana was born on 4 June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the granddaughter of King Charles.
Seventh in line to the British throne, sweet Lilibet was named after her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately known as Lilibet. Lilibet is often called 'Lili' for short by her parents.
Lilibet's birth was announced via a statement on Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation website.
It read: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."
The Sussex family live in Montecito, California, Lilibet and her big brother Archie, five, are being raised in a sunny, outdoorsy lifestyle.
Thanks to the royal couple's Netflix docu-series, we've seen an array of photos and video clips of Lilibet and Archie enjoying their sun-filled life. The family have a stunning home, with a large garden complete with playground, swimming pool and a chicken coop.
As we celebrate Princess Lilibet's third birthday, take a look at some adorable photos of the royal tot…