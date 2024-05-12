Meghan Markle wished Happy Mother's Day on final day of Nigeria trip with Prince Harry - live updates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled from Abuja to Lagos on the third and final day of their trip to Nigeria, where the Duchess was sweetly wished a Happy Mother's Day.

The couple enjoyed a sporty start to the day when they were welcomed on the basketball court at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School to enjoy a series of street-style dances.

They appeared in great spirits, gasping and clapping as they watched an acrobatic performance that featured a young boy being thrown between two dancers and the impressive performers forming human towers.

Looking as stylish as ever, the royal mother-of-two donned a Caroline Herrera shirt over a traditional Nigerian skirt she had been presented as a gift.

Meghan's special greeting

After taking in the performances, Harry and Meghan were welcomed by ex-NBA star Masai Ujiri, who is Chairman and President of non-profit organisation Giants of Africa, which travels the continent to run children's basketball camps, building courts, and facilitate outreach initiatives.

Speaking as the duo unveiled a partnership between the charity and their Archewell Foundation, the former player addressed Meghan and mentioned his own wife as he said: "I want to wish you a Happy, Happy Mother's Day."

The power of sport

Prince Harry could be seen rising from his seat and applauding the women as the former Toronto Raptors star spoke.

Ujiri added the heartfelt sentiment: "It is sometimes hard for us to be away from our kids and family to make things like this happen. But to do so shows dedication. To come to something like this and delicate yourself we truly appreciate it so thank you again."

He continued: "We are inspired by the youth and they will continue to be leaders and they will change Africa. Africa is already changing. We use sports to try to make some more change. It improves peace, it brings people together and brings incredible gatherings like this."

He then revealed his disappointment at previously missing the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, saying: "It broke my heart that I couldn’t be there. Full circle now – I was supposed to meet Prince Harry then and now I meet him in Lagos, Nigeria. Yeah!"

In response, the Prince put his arms out and called: "Seven years!"

Ujiri then said of Archewell: "Everything they do is the same thing we want to do in Giants of Africa – which is unite communities and uplift young children and give opportunity. Ours is to through sports. "Let's keep moving, let's keep growing, let's keep showing on this continent. We can do this," he added.

Harry and Meghan's speeches

Prince Harry then praised Giants of Africa as he made a speech, saying: "What you guys are doing here at Giants of Africa is truly amazing.

"Specifically with sport. The power of sport can change lives. It brings people together and creates community and there are no barriers which is the most important thing. It's wonderful to see each and every one of you here today, sitting on this court. I know you're ready to go. And we're going to get those balls going and you're going to show us how good you are."

Meghan revealed that working on Suits in Toronto was the first time she heard about Giants of Africa, movingly saying: "Talk about full circle again – never did I think we would be able to be here all those years later supporting the expansion of this incredible organisation. We're so grateful and proud of all the work that you're doing."

She declined to play basketball herself, self-deprecatingly commenting: "Don't tempt me to try to do any basketball, my husband is the athletic one."

Harry then stepped onto the court and took part in some fun ball-bouncing drills before the couple moved around the court and spoke to some of the wheelchair basketball players.

"You're better than I am," the Duchess told one young player, while she had a hug for Dennis Ogbe, 47, a Paralympian shot putter and discus thrower for Team USA.