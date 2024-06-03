Blue Ivy's proud family have a lot to say about rising star in emotional messages

Blue Ivy Carter is a star in the making, having impressed fans around the world after joining her mom Beyoncé on her world tour in 2023.

The 12-year-old has an incredibly supportive family who have been protective of her as well as cheering her on, all while allowing for her to have her moment in the spotlight to shine.

Most recently in March, her grandfather, Matthew Knowles, paid a touching tribute to Blue as he reflected on her impressive attitude and work ethic during the Renaissance World Tour.

Blue Ivy's proud granddad Matthew Knowles highlights her bravery

Matthew took to Instagram to share a picture of his grandchild on stage, alongside a heartfelt message. it read: "Dear Blue Ivy. I remember coming back stage in London to the Renaissance concert and asking about you. Beyoncé replied 'she is there rehearsing' and then I understood why because one of your friends had commented negatively about your first performance on the tour. In that moment I was so proud that you wanted to put in the work to get better.⁠"

He continued: "I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing determination and willingness to learn that you displayed. Your excitement for life and your eagerness to soak up knowledge and new experiences is truly inspiring. You have already shown the world that you are a force to be reckoned with, and I have no doubt that one day you will continue to astound us all.⁠"

Reflecting on Blue's similarities to the rest of her famous family, the proud grandfather went on to say: "It's clear that you have an extraordinary Knowles spirit, and I am confident that you will find your true passion in life. Whether it's in music, art, science, business, or any other field, I hope that you have the courage to pursue it wholeheartedly. Whatever path you choose, I hope it brings you fulfillment, joy, and a deep sense of purpose.⁠"

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy's family were so proud of her when she danced during her mom's world tour

Matthew ended the message by urging Blue to "never be afraid" of exploring new opportunities, and highlighted her bravery. "Chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always believe in the extraordinary potential that lies within you," he said.

Blue Ivy's grandmother Tina Knowles gushes over pre-teen's talents

Tina Knowles has also been by Blue's side supporting her. The 70-year-old opened up about her granddaughter's talents in an interview with People in July, touching upon the fact the then 11-year-old was able to dance on stage in heels.

© Kevin Mazur Tina Knowles is a doting grandmother to Blue

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

© Instagram Beyoncé is incredibly protective of her children

When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes." Blue's parents, although very private about their family life, have also both addressed their daughter's stardom.

Beyoncé beams with pride over her "first born"

After Blue's first performance in Paris, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a rare personal message, paying tribute to her daughter. She wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Jay-Z talks Blue Ivy reclaiming her power

Jay-Z, while chatting to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, also remarked on his daughter's ability to "reclaim her power" during the tour.

© Getty Images Jay-Z is a proud girl dad

He said: "[Blue Ivy's] been born into a life she didn't ask for," he said. "Since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny, and public eye, and everyone having an opinion of a little girl, how she keeps her hair. For her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called 'My Power,' you can't write a better script."

Solange Knowles' sweet comment about Blue Ivy

"Address me as Blue's auntie only," meanwhile, is what Blue's famous aunt, Solange Knowles, said when addressing the youngster's tour debut in May 2023.