Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's then-and-now Super Bowl photos will leave you doing a double take

Sunday's Super Bowl was a big night for a lot of people, namely the Kansas City Chiefs, but also fans of both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

While the "You Belong With Me" singer was making fans swoon as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce, the "Alien Superstar" singer was busy breaking the internet with news of her forthcoming country album, Renaissance's act II.

The Grammy-winning legend shared the news by way of a Verizon commercial – for which she was reportedly paid around $30 million – and subsequently released her two new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Moreover, beyond the night making space for her epic announcement, it also made for an adorable family night out, as Beyoncé was joined by her husband Jay-Z and their daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, six; the latter's twin Sir was not spotted at the event.

Prior to the big game starting, Jay-Z took his girls to visit the field, and his eldest recreated one of her viral photos from her time at the 2020 Super Bowl, during which the Chiefs also played (and won) against the San Francisco 49ers.

In recreating the photo, Blue showed off just how much she has grown up in the last four years. In the 2020 version, she's seen jumping up in the air wearing a ruffled red shirt paired with a black mini skirt, a leather jacket and combat boots, while for this year's game she struck the same pose, donning blue jean cargo pants, black and blue Nike sneakers, and an Off-White, black and white bomber with orange accents.

© Getty Blue Ivy in 2020

Her famous dad also donned a bomber-style leather jacket, colorfully embroidered with Las Vegas and Super Bowl-themed motifs, while little Rumi coordinated with everyone, rocking a black leather bomber jacket by Givenchy.

After several social media users pointed out to Blue's then-and-now Super Bowl photos, fans were quick to praise the soon-to-be teenager, commenting: "Wow she grew up so fast," and: "That is truly pure joy on her face," as well as: "Time flies," plus another added: "Beyoncé has the cutest kids."

© Getty The tween adorably recreated the snap from four years ago

Others also noted how Blue's appearance at the Allegiant Stadium comes only a few months after she performed on its stage twice, when she joined her mom on her Las Vegas Renaissance tour stops on August 26 and 27.

Beyond news of Beyoncé's album – set to be released March 29 – the night was all sorts of eventful, from celebrity sightings, to Usher's star-studded Halftime Show, and the game itself.

© Getty Jay-Z was snapped taking both photos in 2020 and 2024

Though the game was initially slow to amp up and full of back-and-forths, it eventually became the longest Super Bowl in history, with a nail-biting ending.

Moreover, after becoming only the second Super Bowl ever to go into overtime, a touchdown between Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman Jr. secured the Chiefs' win, making it the first time in decades a team has won two consecutive Super Bowls, and their third win in five years.

