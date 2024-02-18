Beyoncé talks about family life as she poses in rare photo with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

Beyoncé has been delighting fans with several surprise appearances over the past few weeks, and now, she's given a brand new interview about her family life!

The Texas Hold 'Em singer has spoken about those closest to her in a conversation with Essence, which hits the shelves on February 27, ahead of the launch of CÉCRED, her haircare line, hugely inspired by her mom, Tina Knowles, 70.

A new photo has been published ahead of the release, featuring Beyoncé with her two daughters, Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, six, as well as her mother.

All four family members are seen sitting in a row, with Tina at the end styling her daughter's long hair, while Bey does the same to Blue.

Rumi's hair, meanwhile, is being styled by her older sister. Alongside the photo, which was posted on Essence's Instagram page, a snippet of Beyoncé's interview features, where she opens up about her memories growing up in her mother's salon.

"I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home.

"She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories," she said.

© Instagram Beyoncé's two daughter Blue Ivy and Rumi star feature in her latest photoshoot

The star continued: "I saw her shampooing and trimming hair, transforming women, leaving them feeling really good. Looking back, it was more than just a hair appointment—it was therapy. I worked in her salon, sweeping the floors and helping out where I could.

© Kevin Mazur Blue and Rumi were last seen at the Super Bowl

"I used to eavesdrop and listen in on their conversations intently. It was a sacred space for these women. She was so good and so talented that eventually, her clientele outgrew her at-home salon. So that’s when she opened her first hair salon, Headliners. I remember the early sketches and my mom inviting me to be a part of the design process, even though I was just a youngin’. But that’s my mother. Our family has always had the spirit of collaboration."

© Getty Images Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles is heavily involved in her new haircare line

On working with her mom, she said: "I woke up this morning, said my prayers, and really thought about the fact that my mom and I have been talking about this [hair care line] since I was a teenager. And what an honor to be able to do something so special with my mother, and to be able to share that with the world. This is meaningful."

Kelly Rowland - who Tina often refers to as a third daughter - was one of the first to share the new photos on her Instagram page, writing: "My Mama T is such a beauty!"

Beyoncé with husband Jay-Z

Kelly herself has spoken about growing up with the Knowles and the family's salon during a chat with Marie Claire Australia.

"I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," she shared. "It was a real sisterhood. I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business.

© Getty Beyoncé is having an incredible start to the year

"She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

The singer has also opened up about her family's close bond with both Beyoncé and their other Destiny's Child band member Michelle Williams, revealing on Today with Hoda & Jenna that her children refer to them as their aunties.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, is "big bro" to Kelly.