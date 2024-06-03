George Stephanopoulos pictured doting over newborn baby inside his old Washington D.C. home in must-see throwback

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth went on a trip down memory lane on Monday as they marked their youngest daughter's 19th birthday.

To honor the special day, Ali took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of the pair doting over a newborn baby Harper, in a picture which was taken in their bedroom at their house in Washington D.C.

The family lived there before George was offered his job at Good Morning America in 2009, and the intimate glimpse of their home life went down a treat with fans of the couple.

In the caption, Ali wrote: "Our baby just turned 19! Everyone used to say to me (a sleep deprived, breastfeeding Mom) “enjoy, it goes by so fast..” I thought they were nuts. And yet I turned to my husband last night and said, “it really goes by so fast”. It does."

Comments flooded in, with one follower writing: "Thank you for sharing such a touching, private photo," while another wrote: "This is so special." A third added: "The time really does go by too fast."

George Stephanopoulos with baby daughter Harper inside his old home in Washington D.C.

George and Ali are also parents to 21-year-old daughter Elliott, who is currently living in London during a work abroad semester at college.

Harper, meanwhile, flew the nest in August to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Ali and George made no secret of the fact they struggled with becoming empty nesters after Harper's departure from home.

George's wife Ali Wentworth penned a heartfelt tribute to daughter Harper on her 19th birthday

At the time, Ali took to Instagram to post a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned. "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

George Stephanopoulos with his wife Ali Wentworth

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Harper is constantly on her parents' mind and earlier in the year during an episode of GMA, where Lara Spencer was in Nashville ahead of covering the CMAs for the show, George asked his friend and co-star to "say hi to Harper," during her travels.

Lara's own daughter, Katharine, is also in her first year at the same college. Since Harper's move, Ali in particular has been sharing several empty nester related posts on Instagram.

© Instagram The couple in their home in NYC

She recently uploaded a photo of the pair looking somber while at home in New York City, and wrote in the caption that they were getting used to their new life without either daughter at home.

"Trying to put on a brave front. #emptynesters," she wrote in the caption. The family reunite during the holidays and special occasions and even took a once in a lifetime trip to Japan over Christmas time, where they were joined by Jerry Seinfeld and his family.

© Getty Images Ali and George with their daughters during a rare red carpet appearance

George and Ali also recently went to visit Elliott in London, during a trip which coincided with George's job at GMA. The long-running anchor had been in the UK to report on Princess Kate's cancer battle, and during his time there, Elliott even did some work experience, helping her dad backstage on GMA.

George told his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Rebecca Jarvis during a live report from London: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today." Elliott then briefly popped into the screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

George and Ali with daughter Harper on her graduation day in 2023

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

Ali has previously given an insight into their home life in New York City, back when both daughters were still living at home. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."