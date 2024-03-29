GMA's George Stephanopoulos' family change behind the scenes revealed in bittersweet update

George Stephanopoulos loves nothing more than spending time with his wife Ali Wentworth and their two daughters, who have grown up fast!

The doting dad shares Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, with wife Ali Wentworth, and the family have faced a big change of late, as their firstborn is now living across the pond in London.

The couple, who reside in New York City, reunited in the UK's capital this week to visit Elliott, and it looked like they made the most of every second.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali took to Instagram to share several photos of them exploring the city, including one of them walking down the street in the rain.

In the caption, Ali wrote: "Parents excited to visit their daughter!" The pair also posted a picture of themselves smiling as they ate at the popular River Cafe.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos were in London visiting their daughter Elliott

"Thank you @ruthierogers for a fabulous evening!" Ali captioned the black-and-white photo.

George and Ali no doubt miss their daughter a lot, who had been studying at Brown University far closer to home in Rhode Island. She is currently in London as part of her college program.

The celebrity couple are doting parents

Their youngest daughter Harper flew the nest last year, making them empty nesters. Harper is studying in Nashville at Vanderbilt University, where George's GMA co-star Lara Spencer's daughter, Katherine, also attends.

Elliott had made an appearance on GMA just this week, as George had been working in London to report of the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis for ABC.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos became empty nesters in August

Elliott joined her dad at the end of his live broadcast to the GMA studios, with George proudly announcing to his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Rebecca Jarvis: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today."

Elliott, who per her dad is currently studying in London, briefly popped into the screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!" She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

© Getty Images The couple are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

It's been a big struggle for the couple to adjust to becoming empty nesters, and Ali previously opened up about how sad she felt when her youngest left home. At the time, Ali took to Instagram to post a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned.

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.