Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella takes fans through painful chemotherapy procedure amid dad's absence from GMA

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella has been documenting her journey with brain cancer on her new YouTube channel, and is now taking her thousands of subscribers through her new road to chemotherapy.

The 19-year-old shared a glimpse into getting a chemo port placed, which is a device that allows for chemotherapy to be administered and allows blood to be drawn more easily.

Throughout the video, she also provided a look at her EKG and an MRI scan while also spending downtime with family, although her dad Michael was absent.

Joining her for her port placement day was her mom and Michael's ex-wife Jean Muggli, as well as the Good Morning America anchor's current girlfriend Kayla Quick. They were later joined by her twin sister Sophia and more relatives.

Isabella, who is a student at University of South California, is choosing to share her story in collaboration with Duke University's children's hospital, which happens to be where her sister is studying.

While describing her day and sarcastically remarking "all that fun stuff," she candidly admitted that she was "not excited" for any of it, especially the prospect of needles.

© Instagram Isabella has particularly found support in her twin sister Sophia

Kayla then began to record her and talk her through it, and while she was strapping in for her IV, she remarked that it was "something I don't want to do." When Kayla asked if it was her least favorite thing, she replied: "I would say it's not my fav."

However, with the help of her family and friends, she was able to pull through her stressful day and came out of it smiling with her meal with her sister, mom, and aunt at Waffle House at the end of the night.

Her followers in the comments praised her for showing strength and vulnerability at such a young age, thanking her for documenting her treatment and leaving responses like: "You are such a beautiful soul," and: "I am so proud of your bravery in doing these videos."

© Instagram Michael's girlfriend Kayla has also been by Isabella's side throughout treatment

Her dad, meanwhile, has taken some time off GMA over the past couple of installments of the show, and while he wasn't seen in one of Isabella's vlogs, it most likely would be to prepare to cover the upcoming Super Bowl.

Michael, 52, is a regular with Fox's NFL on Sundays, and should be part of their Super Bowl Sunday coverage, and his ABC News colleagues DeMarco Morgan and Linsey Davis have filled in for him on the air with George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

© ABC The proud dad-of-four was by his daughter's side when she made the announcement on GMA

The dad-of-four has been extremely supportive of his daughter's journey through cancer treatment, though, and has been by her side every step of the way, whether in person or not.

The father-daughter duo sat down with Robin to reveal her diagnosis in an effort to build further awareness around the disease (specifically medulloblastoma) in early January. Watch a moment from the emotional interview below...

After the segment aired, Michael took to his Instagram to sweetly write: "I love you Isabella and I'm always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!"

