George Stephanopoulos looks so dapper in loved-up photo with wife — but their date night didn't go to plan

George Stephanopoulos enjoyed a night out with his wife Ali Wentworth over the weekend, and they both looked fabulous!

The celebrity couple pulled out all the stops for a special evening together, with George dressed in a smart tuxedo, while Ali looked stylish in an off-the-shoulder black gown.

However, the night didn't go completely to plan, as Ali revealed in the caption that they were having so much fun, that she ended up losing an earring on the dance floor!

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

"Moments before we were dancing to ABBA and I lost an earring…." she wrote.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So sad about the earring, but sounds like it was worth it!" while another wrote: "Great picture, I hope your earring turns up!" A third added: "Although sad, that's a good reason to lose an earring!"

George and Ali are making the most of their time together now that they are empty nesters. The couple are doting parents to two grown-up children, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, who was the last to fly the nest in August.

George Stephanopoulos with his wife Ali Wentworth

Elliott had been studying nearby at Brown University, but has since moved across the pond for a semester in London.

The couple recently went to visit their firstborn, which coincided with George's job at GMA. The long-running anchor had been in the UK to report on Princess Kate's cancer battle, and during his time there, Elliott even did some work experience, helping her dad backstage on GMA.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married since 2001

George told his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Rebecca Jarvis during a live report from London: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today."

Elliott then briefly popped into the screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

The celebrity couple became empty nesters in 2023

Ali has previously given an insight into their home life in New York City, back when both daughters were still living at home.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

It's been a big struggle for the couple to adjust to becoming empty nesters, and Ali previously opened up about how sad she felt when her youngest left home.

© Instagram The couple at home in NYC

At the time, Ali took to Instagram to post a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

The couple have an incredible love story, and the actress spoke about how they first met at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012. "I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

The couple met on a blind date

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realized that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days." The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.